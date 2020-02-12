Dwayne Wade's eldest son, Zaire, shows incredible support for Sister Zaya after she leaves as a transgender. Look at the emotional message!

%MINIFYHTML56d69028c42fc3338c6a4cb13e84a33a11% %MINIFYHTML56d69028c42fc3338c6a4cb13e84a33a12%

Dwyane Wade's 18-year-old son, Zaire, has defended his younger brother before and will do so as many times as necessary! The teenager is obviously very affectionate and protective with Zaya, 12, especially now that she has emerged as a transgender and needs all her family's support against cruel people online.

That said, the eldest son of the family did the same after his father and stepmother Gabrielle Union showed little love of Zaya on social media after the revelation that she identifies herself as a transgender woman.

That said, Zaire went to his own platform to post a couple of sweet backlinks that showed him and Zaya together when they were much younger.

In the caption, the 18-year-old wrote: ‘Man, I remember bothering my mother as a child and told her that I loved a brother so much. I was an only child looking for company and someone to care for and care for. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for twelve years. (We) did everything together … we fought, played, laughed and cried. But all we ever did was leave us behind. "

Zaire also told her little sister that: dije I told you that I would give my life to make sure you're ten feet down and happy on this earth. I don't care what Z thinks, you're my best friend and I love you child, and if that means anything, I just know there's no love lost on this side. "

Obviously, there is no lost love when it comes to the rest of Zaya's family!

His father was on Ellen DeGeneres' program yesterday and told the world that he and Gabrielle "are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community."



