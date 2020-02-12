Duquesa tells REBECCA ENGLISH how her friends have suffered domestic violence

Domestic abuse is one of Britain's most shameful secrets, the Duchess of Cornwall warns today.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, he reveals that he has friends who have been victims of violence and coercive control and says: ‘No one knows what happens behind any doorway.

'Affects everyone. Does not matter who you are. That would be my message to people: whoever it is, wherever it may be, there are organizations that can help you. Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about their experiences. They are going to help. & # 39;

Camilla spoke after organizing a reception at Clarence House to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Safe Lives, a charity that fights the scourge of domestic abuse.

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks with SafeLives pioneers, Rachel Williams, whose ex-husband shot her in 2011, and Celia Peachey, whose mother was also killed by her partner, after organizing a reception at Clarence House to recognize the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives domestic abuse charity.

The Duchess of Cornwall is pictured during a reception for the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives domestic abuse charity at Clarence House in London yesterday.

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks with SafeLives pioneers Celia Peachey (left) and Rachel Williams during a reception at Clarence House to recognize the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives domestic abuse charity yesterday

He has just launched a Valentine's campaign to celebrate the collective strength and resistance of thousands of women and men victims.

At least two women are killed every week in the United Kingdom by current or former partners and more than two million report domestic abuse every year, a figure that many experts believe is just the tip of the iceberg. The Duchess first learned about Safe Lives in 2016, where she shed tears for the survivors she met after hearing her traumatic stories in shock.

At yesterday's reception, he promised again to do anything within his power to help break the stigma around the issue and help encourage more victims to seek help.

"I had (in 2016) the privilege of hearing incredibly brave women stand up to tell their stories, heartbreaking stories that made many of us cry," he said. ‘But with each story, the taboo about domestic abuse is weakened and the silence around it is broken, so other victims may know that there is hope for them and that they are not alone.

"You give us all hope that those survivors can live their lives in peace and be victors, not victims of these horrific crimes, in the hope of ensuring that domestic abuse can become a crime of the past."

The Duchess of Cornwall poses with guests during a reception at Clarence House in London yesterday

Camilla tells the Post that she found it difficult to hear some of the stories in 2016. She adds: "I've met people who suspected it was happening, but they wouldn't really talk about it." People didn't talk about it then. People feel guilty, they feel ashamed, they think it must be their fault. And I think you should convince people that it is not their fault.

‘You have to get them to get up and talk about it and talk to other people about it. Then your confidence improves. In fact, leaving your home and someone with whom you have probably been a long time is very brave. "

Rachel Williams, one of the women the duchess met in 2016 and yesterday, survived an attempt by her abusive husband to kill her.

He said about his conversation with Camilla: ‘He said he opened his eyes and was telling people with young girls in relationships, it's okay to talk about this. It is a topic that should be discussed and we should highlight the perpetrators of abuse and say that it is not right and report them. "

Ms. Williams added: ‘This reinforces that people are listening and having someone like the Duchess on board is amazing. We all make our little effort to raise awareness, but having someone in the real arena who shouts about our cause is also fantastic.

"People don't realize that the biggest killer of women ages 16 to 44 is not cancer, it is domestic abuse."

Safe Lives executive director Suzanne Jacob, who was also at the 2016 meeting with Camilla, said: ‘It felt like a turning point in many ways. The survivors, the pioneers, who participated in that day felt so strongly that they were heard and responded with real humanity.

‘That sounds so basic and so obvious, but it is often lacking in your experience. Even among organizations that are supposed to be designed to help them, this is often not the experience. That was very powerful. "

The Duchess of Cornwall during a reception for the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives domestic abuse charity at Clarence House in London

He also stressed how domestic abuse can affect anyone, regardless of their social position or payment package.

"Nothing makes it immune to domestic abuse," he said. ‘We did a job recently in a leafy part of the country, a very rich part of the country, but one of the women we talked to was sleeping in the car all night.

‘It was a very intelligent car and behind a very beautiful door. But she would talk about not choosing her own outfit for 15 years. "

The country's first domestic abuse commissioner, Nicole Jacobs, said yesterday that she was confident that a domestic violence bill would be passed during this Parliament. It will cover a variety of topics, including the termination of the interrogation of victims by their abusers in family courts.

She said: ‘It's great that the Daily Mail is illuminating this issue and the Duchess's support has been invaluable. It has meant a lot to all survivors. "

————————————————– ————————————————– —————–

"The stories are so heartbreaking that tears came … so I thought, what are we doing about it?": Camilla opens her heart to the Mail

The tears came, right? The Duchess of Cornwall said as she remembered the moment she and I sat together four years ago to listen to six of the bravest women that any of us had the privilege of meeting.

‘I really didn't know the extent of domestic abuse and I think that until I got to that meeting, you probably felt it too, and we all sat down, I wasn't sure what I was going to expect.

Luego And then, one after another, these ladies got up to tell their stories and were very brave: it was one of the most heartbreaking experiences I have ever had. And I thought to myself, this is happening, what are we doing about it? You know people, I know people who have happened to you. But I don't think we thought it was so bad. "

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks with Rebecca English, a real correspondent for the Daily Mail after a reception at Clarence House to recognize the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives charity for domestic abuse.

The event was a meeting of Safe Lives, a charity of domestic abuse, in a gray room, unpretentious and without air at the Oval in South London in January 2016.

Yesterday Camilla was speaking, on the contrary, in the elegant grandeur of Garden Room at her husband's residence in London, Clarence House. But the emotion was equally palpable.

Despite his clearly privileged position, and being relatively new in the real game, Camilla may come as a surprise to some, he is not afraid in his approach to royal duties.

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks with Rebecca English, Royal Daily Mail correspondent after a reception at Clarence House to recognize the 15th anniversary of the SafeLives domestic abuse charity yesterday

In 2016 I had already accompanied her on several visits in relation to the issue of rape and sexual aggression, far from the traditional royal rate, and I was deeply impressed by her quick mind, empathy and determination to make a difference. However, I had never seen her collapse like this.

Among the women who told him about his painful experiences were: Rachel Williams, who was hit in the legs by her husband who could not bear the thought of not being able to control her; Celia Peachey, whose shy mother, Maria Stubbings, was strangled to death with her new partner in charge of her dog; and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, Joanna Simpson's best friend, killed by her violently manipulative husband, Robert Brown, a British Airways captain.

I ask him: "What was going through your mind the first time we sat in Stockwell and listened to the stories of those brave and brave women?"

An emotional Duchess of Cornwall is represented listening to Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Brown was murdered by her husband Robert, at the Safelives Center in South London on January 27, 2016.

She remembers: ‘Those six ladies that day they got up and were survivors of abuse or had seen it happen to their mother or daughter or sister or friend.

Remember I clearly remember the lady whose friend was killed by the airline pilot, whose children returned and he beat her to death.

‘I don't think I've ever forgotten. It still gives me nightmares. I remember looking at you and we both had tears in our eyes.

‘Statistics are horrendous and, of course, we never talked about them. It has been a taboo subject for many years. No one has dared to stand up and say "Look, this has happened to me." But that day those ladies did it and never, I will never forget it. "

I ask: "Do you find it difficult to control yourself when you hear things like that?"

She replies: ‘I'm terrible, terrible. Something like that has a huge lump in the throat. I think to myself "Oh dear, I hope I put on the waterproof mask." "

I remind him: "I remember that you turned to me and said,quot; I can't get away from this. "

"I didn't know what I could do," she says. ‘But I knew I had to do something. You have to do a lot more research to see what you can do. My initial response was to gather people from all different media who deal with it. I don't think they talked before, anyway.

‘You have the police, you have the wonderful people in the community with their small charities that do everything they can.

‘But unless they turn it into a joint program, nothing will happen. I am lucky to have a place to do it. I can take people to Clarence House, I can give them a drink and a lunch, make them relax and start talking to each other. When women get together they can achieve a lot. "

Certainly, that feeling was yesterday when the Duchess, 72, organized a reception to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Safe Lives and the launch of her Valentine's campaign that, appropriately, celebrates the collective strength and resistance of thousands of women and male survivors of domestic abuse.

His mantra is: if your best friend suffered domestic abuse, what would you want for him? And that is something Camilla has had reason to think over the years. I always had the impression that the duchess knows more about the subject than ever.

I start: "Do you mind me asking? Can you tell me to take care of my affairs if you want …" "No, Rebecca, not for you, never," roars the duchess, with a mocking grimace and her familiar laugh. .

"You may have friends who have suffered domestic abuse …"

She looks thoughtful and says: "I've met people who suspected they were happening but didn't talk about it." People didn't talk about it then. People feel guilty, they feel ashamed, they think it must be their fault. And I think you must convince people that it is not their fault. "

Then he refers to someone who knows well and who entrusted his own problems.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is received by the Executive Director of SafeLives, Suzanne Jacob, while receiving a reception to recognize the anniversary of SafeLives yesterday.

‘Yes, recently I had someone I know well, whose daughter was married and lived in a foreign country. I said one day: "You don't look good, what's up?"

‘She said:“ I have this terrible problem with my daughter. I can't believe it, since I've never experienced anything like that before. She has this strange husband who exercises coercive control that is undermining her confidence, getting rid of her friends, alienating her family. I just don't know what to do about it. "

"The fact that I knew a little about it meant that I could put her in touch with people who could help." He adds: "I work with another charity in Wiltshire called Bobby Van." It used to be just helping vulnerable older people after having been robbed, the police didn't have time to deal with because they thought it was just a misdemeanor that has now diversified into domestic abuse.

‘When they receive a call, they enter these houses and make a safe room so that the person being abused can be locked up with a telephone that has a direct line to the police so they can ask for help. It's just little things like that that make a big difference. "

The duchess says she never ceases to be surprised by the courage of the survivors: ‘Actually, leaving home and someone she has probably been with for a long time is really very brave. And they are not only women, they are also men. People have not really recognized the problems of coercive control, which can be scary, it really is the word of one person against another. "As our interview comes to an end, the passion the duchess feels in highlighting the issue of domestic abuse cannot,quot; Be clearer.

And it's something, he tells me, will campaign for the rest of his life: "You know it wasn't for Safe Lives that day, I would never be doing what I'm doing now." It changes you And for that I will always be grateful. "

————————————————– ————————————————– —————-

My kind and funny mother was killed after the police disappointed her

Celia Peachey describes her mother, Maria Stubbings, who was killed by her controlling boyfriend, as the "friendliest, funniest and most beautiful woman in the world."

Ms. Stubbings was 50 when she met Marc Chivers while walking her dog in Chelmsford, Essex, in 2008. Then she strangled her with a dog leash.

The first time Miss Peachey, 40, met Chivers, he was charming and charismatic, but seeing her mother become nervous and fearful, she urged her to end the relationship.

Celia Peachey is photographed with her mother, Maria Stubbings, who was killed by her boyfriend Marc Chivers in 2008

Months later, Chivers assaulted Ms. Stubbings and was jailed, but released after three months.

Then he learned of his past murderer: how he had just left prison after serving a 15-year sentence in Germany for killing a woman.

Ms. Stubbings was assessed as a high risk of violence by him, but the police removed a personal security alarm installed in her home.

In 2009, Marc Chivers, 42, (pictured) admitted the murder of his former partner Maria Stubbings, at Chelmsford Crown Court

The domestic violence unit of the force then worried about Mrs. Stubbings and the officers went to her house.

Chivers opened the door and told them he was absent. The next day, the agents discovered Mrs. Stubbings's body hidden in a bathroom.

Miss Peachey said: ‘We are talking about a calm and calculating killer who had murdered another woman. I was always going to do it again. The police gave their word to protect my mother and they did not. They let her down. "

Miss Peachey met Camilla in 2016 and said: ‘One thing that conveyed to me was that the abuse has no class.

"I was so grounded on Earth and I felt very close to hearing that from her."

Miss Peachey has dedicated her life to changing the way people see domestic abuse and fostering better communication and healthier relationships through charities such as Peaceful Solutions.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————–

18 years of beatings and then a vile husband shot me

Rachel Williams still has the battered Sekonda watch she wore on the day her abusive husband Darren tried to kill her.

His hands are frozen the moment he attacked her – 2.26pm. He keeps it as a symbol of his survival of the day he broke into the hairdressing salon where he worked in Newport, South Wales, in 2011 and shot him.

Ms. Williams, a mother of two children, endured 18 years of beating at the hands of her 6-foot 7-inch steroid abuser, 22nd partner abuser. In addition to being beaten, strangled, spitted and abused, every aspect of his life was jealously controlled.

Rachel Williams appears in an undated photo with her ex-husband Darren Williams. In 2011, Rachel stayed in the hospital recovering after Darren entered her workplace on Malpas Road in Newport and shot him. His son Jack committed suicide three days later.

His terrible final attack came shortly after she decided to leave him after he tried to strangle her in front of her youngest son Jack.

After receiving divorce documents, he broke into the living room and shot Mrs. Williams in the legs before hitting her. Later that day he hanged himself in a forest near his house.

Jack, 16, took his life six weeks later. Ms. Williams, an activist committed against domestic abuse, said she will always be grateful to Camilla for her support. Speaking about his 2016 meeting, he said: ‘It was very significant for me to talk to a member of the Royal Family with that platform to help us. I remember meeting for the first time with such clarity.

‘Everyone judges someone within the first ten seconds of meeting them and I instantly fell in love with the duchess because you could see that it was obviously not a symbolic gesture for her, she was not there to fulfill a duty that day.

‘You could see very clearly that she wanted to be there, was really interested in what we were saying and was physically moved by that. That meant a lot to her. "Since that day, Camilla has personally kept in touch with Mrs. Williams, supporting her inaugural Stand Up to Domestic Abuse conference last year.

She said: "Your support has been fantastic." Ms. Williams continues to campaign on a number of issues, including having all judges conduct compulsory training specialized in domestic abuse.

She emphasized: ‘I want everyone to make domestic abuse their business. Anyone can be affected by it. There is no dividing line in this.

"I could only leave Darren when the fear of staying with him became greater than the fear of living with him."