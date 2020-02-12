Doug Hutchison & # 39; ashamed & # 39; for helping Courtney stop the fake pregnancy to earn money

%MINIFYHTMLc2021841103187b349d972d114f936b811% %MINIFYHTMLc2021841103187b349d972d114f936b812%

The actor of & # 39; Green Mile & # 39; He reveals that his ex-wife was the one who came up with the idea, so the two, who were bankrupt at the time, & # 39; can get paid for interviews and possibly a reality show & # 39 ;.

Doug Hutchison he is becoming sincere about his marriage to Courtney Stodden. In his next memoir entitled "Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs", which will arrive in stores on March 10, the actor recalled the moment when the two were so ruined that they ended up faking a pregnancy and a miscarriage to earn money . .

"I am not proud to admit this, but again, this book is about the truth … I do not justify it in my book. In fact, I am ashamed that we have done it," he said in an interview with Fox News. , revealing that Courtney was the one who came up with the idea and that he followed it because they were desperate for money.

He explained: "She wanted to convince the public that she was pregnant to be paid for interviews and possibly a reality show. It was about survival. It was a way of renting, paying the bills. It was despair. I was an accomplice. that moment I felt that there was no other option to survive … We don't think about the consequences, the future. "

Doug went on to say that it hurt a lot when they announced the false miscarriage, especially because they got a lot of empathy from the public and the support of the women who went through it. "I didn't want to look at it. I just kept everything," he recalled, adding that his "heart falls" every time he reads an article about a miscarriage.

"Enough is enough. It's time to reveal the truth, however difficult it is," he said. "I am not proud to admit this chapter at all. But all I can say is that despair is the mother of the invention. And the invention was unfortunate … We kept the illusion that we were living big. But it was far from being truth."

Doug and Courtney, who finalized their divorce last month, announced that they expected to return in 2016. However, three months later, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.