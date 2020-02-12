Don Felder commits to the anchor bride & # 39; Inside Edition & # 39; at 72

WENN / Instagram / DJDM

The former Eagles guitarist proposed to Diane McInerney, with whom he has been dating for the past two years, during a sunset walk in Malibu, California, in January.

the Eagles star Don Felder is planning another trip down the hall after proposing marriage to his girlfriend, Diane McInerney.

At 72, the rocker is 24 years older than his new fiancee, who presents the American television news show "Inside Edition", but the age difference means nothing.

Felder reportedly proposed 48-year-old marriage during a sunset walk in Malibu, California, last month (January 2020), near where he wrote songs for the iconic 1976 Eagles album "Hotel California."

The couple has been dating for two years.

Diane, who showed her new engagement ring on Instagram on Monday, February 10, will be Don's second wife; He was previously married to Susan Pickersgill, the mother of their four children. They separated in 2000.