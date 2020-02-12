DOJ Roger Stone moves an & # 39; abomination of the rule of law & # 39 ;: Critics | USA news

The intervention of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), which undermined its own prosecutor's recommendation for a ruling for Republican agent Roger Stone, has sparked outrage by Democratic lawmakers and some former DOJ officials.

The department intervened on Tuesday and reviewed its prosecutor's recommendation that Stone, who helped President Donald Trump come to power, will face seven to nine years for his conviction on charges that include lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House of Representatives investigation on whether Trump's campaign was coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 elections.

Instead of the sentence requested by its prosecutors, which was in line with federal guidelines, the Department of Justice decided not to recommend a sentence to the judge, who will make a final decision on February 20.

The new presentation came shortly after Trump mocked the sentence initially requested by prosecutors on Twitter. The Department of Justice and Trump denied having coordinated the decision, and the department said it decided to intervene before Trump sent his first tweet about the sentence. However, Trump praised the Justice Department officials after they announced his decision.

Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the case, and one completely resigned from the Department of Justice, shortly after the Department of Justice intervened.

Christopher Hunter, a former federal prosecutor and non-resident member of the Atlantic Council, called the situation "total and total outrage."

"To annul (the recommendations of the prosecutors), to go and present a document that essentially does not make any sentence recommendation, especially given the context of the case, is a complete and total abomination of the rule of law," he told Al Jazeera. .

Meanwhile, David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence and export control of the Department of Justice, tweeted that the intervention is "a shocking and overwhelming political intervention in the criminal justice process."

"Now we are really at a time of breaking glass in case of fire for the Department of Justice," he said.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, since nothing happens to them. I can't allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The mess initiated calls for Democratic lawmakers to investigate the situation, and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that "there should be an investigation."

Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer also asked the Department of Justice's internal control body to investigate, while Democrat Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said he would also investigate the revocation. .

Democrats said Wednesday they would question Attorney General William Barr about the matter when he testifies before Congress on March 31.

How independent is the Department of Justice?

In the most recent incident, Trump reiterated again how he sees his power when it comes to the Department of Justice, and told reporters on Tuesday that, although he did not influence the department in this case: "I could do it if I wanted to. I have the absolute right to do so. "

The comments focused on the debate on how independent the Department of Justice should be, an executive department created in 1870 as the main executor of the country's federal laws.

Some, such as Andrew McCarthy, principal investigator of the National Review Institute, have argued that "subordinate executive officers," such as employees of the Department of Justice, "do not have their own power; they are delegated to exercise the power of the president. When they act , they are, in effect, the president acting. "

In a 2018 article in the National Review magazine, McCarthy, former deputy chief prosecutor of the United States, continued: "Fiscal power is of an executive nature. Federal prosecutors therefore exercise the power of the president."

McCarthy wrote that that does not mean that the legislative power has no recourse if they think the president is acting unreasonably, since "they can dismiss the president. Or they can try to bend the president towards better behavior by cutting the funds, refusing to confirm to the nominees. " or hold supervisory hearings that embarrass the administration. "

In fact, "no constitutional provision or statute explicitly establishes procedural independence," wrote Bruce Green, a professor of ethics at the Fordham Law School and the professor at the New York School of Law, Rebecca Roiphe, in his 2018 document "Can the president control the Department of Justice?"

However, they argued, "fiscal independence has become a cornerstone of American democracy, integrated into the way the country is governed."

Bruce Fein, former deputy attorney general of the United States under President Ronald Reagan, told Al Jazeera that while the close coordination of a president with the Department of Justice, even in intervention in cases, is not illegal, but the president's motive and purpose "could constitute an obstruction of justice, which is.

"According to the constitution, (the Department of Justice) is part of the executive branch. Like other departments of the cabinet, leadership is selected by the president, confirmed by the Senate. The president can fire people," Fein said.

"For the president to intercede with a corrupt motive, such as protecting friends, having a purely personal or political agenda in mind … and if it became very clear that the president did something for a corrupt reason, well, that could be an obstruction of justice, "Fein added.

Former prosecutor Hunter said the president "continues to ignore the institutional rules of the United States government system, particularly the department of justice, which is supposed to be the entity that defends the rule of law, regardless of who is in the power,quot;.

& # 39; False and false & # 39;

Both former federal prosecutors Hunter and Fein, as well as Democratic lawmakers, had little confidence in the DOJ and Trump's denial that they had not coordinated before intervening in Stone's trial, and Hunter called the denial "false and false." .

Fein noted the specific and relatively thorough nature of the Department of Justice's intervention as evidence of political influence.

"At this granular level … Obviously it seems very strange because the president and the White House cannot know all the detailed background information and sentencing guidelines better than prosecutors on the scene," Fein said, adding that prosecutors & # 39; withdraw from the case "is further evidence that they understood that this … had nothing to do with the professionalism of their calculation from seven to nine years as a reasonable sentencing guide for the judge."

On Wednesday, Trump, when questioned by reporters, declined to say if he planned to forgive Stone.