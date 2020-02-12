Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin negotiations "in the final stage of approvals,quot; | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML5fd1c0aeb58510f13c3d4cf4af89f5b111% %MINIFYHTML5fd1c0aeb58510f13c3d4cf4af89f5b112%

"This is probably the most promising fight in terms of a career now."

















Dillian Whyte takes a look at her potential opponents by 2020.

Alexander Povetkin promoters believe that a fight with Dillian Whyte is "the most promising option,quot; and they expect "final clarity,quot; in the negotiations soon.

Talks between Whyte and Povetkin camps about a heavyweight fight in April or May have progressed toward an agreement.

"We are in the final stage of approvals," said the promoters of Povetkin, World of Boxing. "Final clarity may appear in the near future.

Povetkin camp has not ruled out a future rematch with Michael Hunter

"I really don't like to talk about anything before signing the contract. At the moment, only Whyte is considered as an opponent for the next Povetkin fight."

Povetkin has defeated Hughie Fury and tied with Michael Hunter since losing to Anthony Joshua in September 2018.

"This does not mean that the second fight with Michael Hunter is no longer interesting for us," said his promoters. "Right now, the Whyte-Povetkin fight is very interesting for boxing fans. This is obvious to us and to the British side."

"And for the boxers themselves, this is probably the most promising fight in terms of a race now."

"After the fight with Whyte, we can reconsider the second fight with Hunter. Povetkin in December drew with Hunter for the title of mandatory challenger for the WBA, after which both athletes announced their desire to celebrate a rematch."

Povetkin and Hunter drew in December

Whyte beat Mariusz Wach last time

Povetkin promoters said previously Sky sports: "Povetkin has been interested in fighting Whyte even before becoming mandatory to fight Anthony Joshua."

And whyte said previously Sky sports: "If he wants it, he can get it. It will be a break, because he is not really an engine and I am not really an engine, so he is a fighter and I get ahead.

"We're going to have a fight. Povetkin is coming to fight, right? He doesn't come in. I'm the same, so let's see him. Let's see who has the best left hook."

Meanwhile, Joshua is expected to face Kubrat Pulev in a defense of the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the favorite to organize the fight.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in a rematch for the WBC title on February 22 in Las Vegas.

Oleksandr Usyk is still expected to face Derek Chisora ​​despite a small concern for fitness, and the Usyk team is confident that their plans for 2020 to meet Chisora ​​and then challenge Joshua will not be seen significantly damaged.