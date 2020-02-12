Difficult conditions in the telephone industry due to the disruption of the supply chain in China: ICEA – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLe5c4d5bda5d99d3963dd0d4a21f475f811% %MINIFYHTMLe5c4d5bda5d99d3963dd0d4a21f475f812%

The telephony industry in India faces a difficult and unprecedented situation, as its supply chain, which depends heavily on China, is being "severely affected," the mobile industry agency said Wednesday. ICEA electronics. The comments come at a time when the death toll in China's new coronavirus outbreak has increased to 1,113 with 97 new deaths reported mainly in the most affected Hubei province, while confirmed cases of infection increased to 44,653. A large majority of cases are found in mainland China.

"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation … the industry is helpless," said Pankaj Mohindroo, president of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) at an event, Digital Radio Vision for India.

Mohindroo also said that supply chain management is being "severely affected,quot;, but noted that a handful of plants in China have now received permission to open.

The reports suggested Tuesday that one of the large contract manufacturers and component suppliers has resumed operations at one of its plants in China, although it was operating with only a small fraction of its workforce.

The coronavirus outbreak and its perceived risk have cast a shadow over the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest mobile event and the industry's annual flagship congregation.

Heavy weights such as Ericsson, Amazon, Sony and others have said they will withdraw from the event that is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 24 to 27.