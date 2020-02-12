Deval Patrick, the last black candidate in the 2020 race, retires | USA news

%MINIFYHTML2ff3dc30a36193a58fed4d3672f603d411% %MINIFYHTML2ff3dc30a36193a58fed4d3672f603d412%

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, the last remaining African-American candidate in a Democratic presidential camp, once defined by his diversity, ended his 2020 campaign for president of the United States on Wednesday after his late attempt did not catch fire or resonated among the voters.

Patrick's departure from the race comes one day after he lags behind the end of the Democratic camp in the New Hampshire primary. His decision leaves another candidate of color, the representative of Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard, an American from Samoa, in the Democratic competition. Increase the number of Democrats in the primary presidential race to eight.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2ff3dc30a36193a58fed4d3672f603d413% %MINIFYHTML2ff3dc30a36193a58fed4d3672f603d414%

Patrick launched his presidential candidacy in mid-November, but was unable to register for polls and fundraising, and never reached a presidential debate stage. Patrick raised just $ 2.2 million in the last six weeks of last year, and although a super PAC created to support his offer made almost as much commitment to advertising in the first primary states last month, Patrick barely registered in New Hampshire.

%MINIFYHTML2ff3dc30a36193a58fed4d3672f603d415% %MINIFYHTML2ff3dc30a36193a58fed4d3672f603d416%

It is a disappointing ending for someone who, in part due to his rhetorical abilities, has made comparisons with former President Barack Obama. The two men are personally close and Patrick counts some of Obama's helpers and donors as part of his own intimate circle. Valerie Jarrett, one of Obama's closest advisors, was one of Patrick's most prominent people.

But Obama has largely avoided getting into the race, and Patrick said during the primaries he did not expect the former president to strengthen his candidacy.

Patrick focused his campaign completely on New Hampshire, hoping that the familiarity of a neighboring state would help him increase his chances in the race. He offered what the attendees considered to be a unique message in a field that, ultimately, was greatly reduced to career politicians with little experience in the executive or private sector: that he had the record as governor and through years of business experience to meet democratic priorities such as fighting climate change and healthcare reform.

But another New England candidate, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, won the state. In addition, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, emerged as the moderate leader, winning many of the same centrist voters Patrick had sought.

In the campaign, Patrick defended compassionate capitalism, the idea that business and government can work together in the service of the public good, and took advantage of his time working for Bain Capital's developing companies that promote positive social change as evidence. While some moderate donors and Democrats said that both their message and the messenger were very necessary, in a primary season dominated by calls from progressives to dissolve large corporations and expand government aid programs, Patrick's arguments seemed fail with some voters.