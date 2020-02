%MINIFYHTMLb6a8a7e46db5e438e71f590a595e0e7111% %MINIFYHTMLb6a8a7e46db5e438e71f590a595e0e7112%

The author, environmentalist and designer, Wendell Rodricks, died tonight at his residence in Goa. The designer was also consulted with Padma Shri in 2014. Born on May 28, 1960, Wendell was 59 years old. His sudden disappearance has shocked the entire country. The designer married Jerome Marrel in 2002 in Paris.