Denver Nuggets must improve off-ball movement to maximize Nikola Jokic's elite pass | NBA News

The Denver Nuggets, particularly perimeter players Gary Harris and Will Barton, need to improve their off-ball movement to maximize Nikola Jokic's elite passing skills, writes NBA Sky Sports analyst Mark Deeks.

One of the criticisms of the modern NBA is the way many teams play similarly. With the beginning of the analysis movement and the greater understanding resulting from the trigger value, teams now play in a much more homogeneous way: the knowledge base of the expanded community leads to group thinking, which leads to orthodoxy, which goes against individuality.

Compared to the university game, which has some very different styles of play (patented zone defenses, post-up based systems, some relentlessly fast teams, some inconceivably slow, etc.), the NBA looks quite the same.

















The universal acceptance of the higher triple value, the upper floor space that it offers / requires and the value of firing before in the shooting clock has led to an explosion of score throughout the league in recent years, built around four or Four five lineups and high pick-and-roll options, combined with new orthodox defensive standards (length and athletics in all positions, changing if possible) that have led the NBA in a new direction, but not especially diverse.

Of course, there are some exceptions. The Houston Rockets have bought more than anyone with the three-volume throw, trying very hard for most of any team in NBA history, but the way they do it is very different. The dominance of the James Harden ball and the team's dependence on isolation possessions for both him and Russell Westbrook, combined with the deliberate start of a 6-foot 6-inch player in the center, are not reflected anywhere else. .

To a lesser extent, the San Antonio Spurs are also different in the way they still play in a post office with a heavy diet of medium rangers that goes against the new form, and you can still find some defensive variety in the league too. The Miami Heat have run a lot of areas this year, although not particularly effectively, and teams like the Milwaukee Bucks (which do not have sports centers and, therefore, cannot play the multi-position defensive lineups of many of their peers) prioritize tire protection, channeling opponents to specific areas instead of meeting them on the line.

Another exception to orthodoxy is the Denver Nuggets. Built around the unique talents of Nikola Jokic, they are not a team of rhythm and space, they play at the second slowest pace of any team in the league and are also clearly ranked in the middle of the back (16) in a percentage of three points as a team, in the fifth number of total attempts.

















Of course, challenging orthodoxy has not cost them. With a record of 38-16, they occupy second place in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers, and have the fourth highest total win of any team in the NBA. They have survived countless injuries and another bad November by Jokic himself to become a legitimate contender for the title, as good as the Lakers in an extremely different way.

Because teams have only five players on the court at the same time, basketball is different from sports like football in terms of which individual player can affect a team's style. This is particularly true in the case of Jokic, an incredibly skilled and unique player who, by any measure, is "heavy." Built as a gas factory, Jokic is one of the slowest and least athletic stars in recent memory. Therefore, it is almost possible to play at any rate with a team built around it.

That said, although "rhythm,quot; can be difficult, "space,quot; should still be feasible. The fact that Jokic is an elite pin is potentially something that the team is not yet fully exploiting. Specifically, should a team with a scoring center and such tremendous passes in the middle of the court should not shoot better than this from outside, and should also create a more efficient look at the basket through the ballless movement?

The two-man pick-and-roll game between Jokic and starter base Jamal Murray is at the center of everything the Nuggets do offensively, and it's proven effective even though Murray hasn't hit from a range of Three points particularly well. season (35.3 percent).

Gary Harris, who continues a worryingly long fall on his way to an effective .496 shooting percentage, the seventh lowest of the 171 players who averaged at least 25 minutes per game this season. With the sweet reserve shooting guard Malik Beasley changed on the deadline last week, much of the space now comes from the frontcourt positions.

Surely it helps the offense if players outside the ball, that is, all those who are not in the game of two Murray / Jokic men, move more out of the ball, examine each other, work through the angles of shot and cut. The multi-choice game creates the seams of a constantly adjusted defense. As it stands today, although the Nuggets can offer a certain level of shooting in each position and from each player in their rotation, except Mason Plumlee, the shooters tend to float around the perimeter, instead of making sharp cuts on the edge.

Particularly guilty of this are Harris and the small forward Will Barton. After problems with both the injury and efficiency last season, Barton is shooting better overall this year, but often does it only when he gets up, particularly in the transition. He has relentless confidence (to the point that he is sometimes detrimental in clutch situations) and is one of the team's best drivers, but he would surely improve his own versatile game if he tried to reach the goal. tire without ball more regularly.

Barton spends good energy, covering the greatest amount of land of any player on the team, but does not spend it optimally, and the fact that it is located in the 98th percentile in possessions as a cutter and only the 57th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball -handler, while doing this last six times more often, talk about the problem highlighted here.

You can find some outstanding plays per game for the Nuggets in which Jokic hits a cutter for easy placement. However, it seems that it should be more than a few.

According to NBA.com tracking data, the Nuggets throw the seventh majority of passes at 302.0 per game, but not all passes are the same. As a simple measure of that, with the likely exception of the Memphis Grizzlies, every team that throws more than that will miss the playoffs this season. The two teams with the least number of passes, the aforementioned Houston Rockets led by Harden and the Portland Trail Blazers led by Damian Lillard (both throw almost 100 fewer per game than the Golden State Warriors leading the league) have a prodigious individual scorers Rear track insulation.

Not having that, the Nuggets need to move the ball more than their teammates. And with a passerby like Jokic, they try this. Jokic averages 6.9 assists per game, a normal total for him still unknown to any other five players in today's game. As a direct result of this, Denver ranks third in the league in assists per game with 26.4, and ninth in the league in assist points created in 65.8.

However, not all assists are equal. And a pass to a perimeter player who detects and hits all three counts as assistance, no matter how incisive the pass was.

















There is a stalemate in the perimeter movement of these Nuggets at times that limits their offensive potential. Eighth in the league in offensive classification despite great depth and a unique superstar, you would think that a team with a player who hits the cutters, as well as Jokic, would create more of them. But while the ball moves around the perimeter, the backcourt and wing players do not cut the baseline or work around Jokic as much as they could.

The Nuggets try some efficient looks, but much of that comes down to offensive rebound. They get the second highest percentage of offensive rebounds in the league, with Jokic, Plumlee, Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr excelling in this area. A diet of these setbacks, external jumpers and Jokic's ability to score in the position should be an efficient general unit.

















However, the stagnant movement around the Jokic / Murray pick-and-roll means a lack of handles that open on the perimeter, hence the low volume of external attempts. In general, they want to cut and they want to shoot. But an alignment that should be incredibly well spaced is not so, because the movement and passes are not optimized.

Denver are good. Very good, even. With such a good harvest of players, it would be difficult not to be. Given that they have had injuries in most of their rotation players at some point this season, they are impressive.

But a little more movement by Harris and a little less "Barton heroball,quot; could see them rise to become favorites to leave the West. As things stand, they have not yet reached their full potential.

