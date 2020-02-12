Democrats now face a fractured and divisive nomination contest

%MINIFYHTML90160e215024d8642933b46532f302b411% %MINIFYHTML90160e215024d8642933b46532f302b412%

CONCORD, N.H. – Democrats prepared Tuesday night for a long and divisive contest for the presidential nomination of their party after New Hampshire voters added a new uncertainty to a race already revolted by committees last week in Iowa.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Who won Tuesday night, has submitted his claim as the favorite candidate of the party's liberal wing and a threat to win the nomination. But his performance in New Hampshire was barely overwhelming and well below what he achieved here four years ago.

However, if Sanders is the candidate of the liberal wing, those who are more moderate are still divided in their choice. The existence of that competition, and questions about each of the candidates seeking to become the alternative to Sanders, increased discontent about where this race could go.

The likely prospect now is that Sanders and several other candidates will divide the vote and the delegates the rest of this month and until March, when more than 60 percent of the committed delegates will be elected. With the support divided among the center-left candidates, Sanders could leave Super Tuesday with an advantage in the delegates. Then he would be in a position to do what few Democrats believed possible before the campaign began, which is to win the nomination, but not without an important fight.

A week ago, Iowa Democrats rocked the race by giving former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg the narrowest of the victories in the contest by so-called equivalent state delegates. That prompted the 38-year-old to the front ranks of the field, and continued his march once improbable, as he was posing a serious challenge to Sanders in Granite State.

Buttigieg will use those results to affirm that the race is now a two-person contest. But New Hampshire voters produced a plot twist that was totally unforeseen two weeks ago, lifting Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who ranked fifth in Iowa, to the competition here with Sanders and Buttigieg. After being canceled, Klobuchar has suddenly become a factor in the race, although he is still someone with big questions about his candidacy and what comes next.

Democrats came to this position largely due to the collapse of former Vice President Joe Biden. Weeks ago, he intended to play the role of Sanders' main rival. But voters in Iowa and New Hampshire rejected Biden in such a number that, for now, he has been relegated to a postulated state, his candidacy in a dangerous state from which it will be difficult to recover.

All this could be good news for Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, who chose to skip the first four contests and start his campaign in the states that vote on March 3.

But it is good news for Bloomberg only if it can quickly become the main alternative to Sanders. With Buttigieg and now possibly Klobuchar in the mix, that won't be easy.

Bloomberg has resources that Buttigieg and Klobuchar can only dream of having. But as once a Republican, he does not fit naturally in the Democratic Party. As a billionaire in a party that includes many voters who denounce the influence of big money in politics, he will be accused of trying to buy the nomination.

Sanders has already pointed to him, but resentment against his candidacy is not limited to those who support Sanders, if private talks with several Democrats on Tuesday are an indication.

A year ago, Democrats celebrated their victories in the 2018 midterm elections. Today they are deeply concerned by 2020. President Donald Trump is taking advantage of all offers of ownership of benefits and increasing his advantage with a huge war chest and a skillful operation. of reelection. Trump's team is on the offensive like no other campaign in recent memory, savoring what he sees as disorder among Democrats.

Fears among Democrats of a Trump victory in November have grown following his acquittal in the Senate political trial, leaving many demoralized and many voters in New Hampshire without knowing where to turn.

Half of the electorate there made a decision in recent days, according to the network exit survey conducted by Edison Research. The desire to find the only candidate who could secure the victory in the fall and the fear of making a mistake in the decision left many voters here almost paralyzed until elementary day arrived.

Beyond Biden, the results of New Hampshire were also bad news for Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who hoped to be in a duel for supremacy with Sanders here. This state has often treated candidates from neighboring states well, but that was not the case on Tuesday for Warren. However, the unpredictability of the Democratic race offers few incentives for others who have run badly to leave the race before Super Tuesday.

Nevada and South Carolina, the next two states on the calendar, offer a dramatically different demographic mix than Iowa and New Hampshire, with Latinos and African Americans now in the foreground. The demographics of those states will test Buttigieg and Klobuchar, none of whom have yet demonstrated the ability to attract support from minority voters.

Biden, who has bet his candidacy for his support of African Americans and, to some extent, Latinos, made it clear on Tuesday night that he expects a better final next week in Nevada, which could then increase his chances in Carolina del South. If after two sad endings you can do that, it is questionable. Warren, after a disappointing third in Iowa and a weak result in New Hampshire, has gotten, like Biden, into a deep hole with no obvious return opportunities.

Many party strategists anticipated a confusing campaign that would last in the spring, but no one expected it to look like this. The nightmare scenario for the Democrats is what comes after the first states, if the delegates are divided among several candidates.

Democrats face a version of what Republicans went through in 2016. Trump benefited because no rival could only consolidate the anti-Trump vote. The democratic rules are different. Delegates are assigned proportionally. That makes it difficult to obtain a great advantage, but even a small one can become an insurmountable obstacle for those left behind.

While the votes were counted on Tuesday, some Democrats were already talking about the possibility that the nomination contest could reach the party convention in Milwaukee, at which time the option could be to ratify the leader of the plurality in the delegates or deliver it . for someone else Either option could break the party.

A strategist who fears the impact on the party of a Sanders nomination said that the only hope of stopping it could be for the Democrats to unite around Bloomberg.

"I think we're getting to the point where we all consolidate behind Mike Bloomberg or Bernie Sanders becomes our candidate," said the strategist, who asked not to be identified to share his assessment of the race.

As things stand now, it is barely clear how that scenario could be designed.

The various scenarios outlined by the Democrats on Tuesday night left another veteran of the deeply pessimistic Democratic presidential campaigns.

"We are facing such a horrible president and the worst and most frightening person we have ever faced, and we had the best field we have ever had and we looked where we are," said this strategist. "The fault is ours."