Deestroying calls Antonio Brown after the receiver threatens to sue the YouTube star

%MINIFYHTML21ab8745e583a9174db41175c8aacb5711% %MINIFYHTML21ab8745e583a9174db41175c8aacb5712%

Antonio Brown recently participated in a speech on Instagram Live in which he said he was going to sue YouTube star Deestroying.

%MINIFYHTML21ab8745e583a9174db41175c8aacb5713% %MINIFYHTML21ab8745e583a9174db41175c8aacb5714%

Deestroying's real name is Donald De La Haye, and you may remember it a few years ago. He made headlines in 2017 when the NCAA told him to remove or demonetize his YouTube channel if he wanted to remain on the UCF soccer team as a kicker / kicker. He chose his YouTube channel, giving up his NCAA scholarship and eligibility. He has been very successful in that decision: he now has more than two million subscribers on the platform.

%MINIFYHTML21ab8745e583a9174db41175c8aacb5715% %MINIFYHTML21ab8745e583a9174db41175c8aacb5716%

As for his meat with Brown, all this stems from some videos on the Deestroying channel. In October, Brown and Deestroying collaborated on a video where the former NFL star invited YouTube personality to his home. In December, the two collaborated again when Deestroying and Brown did some soccer exercises.

All this created a more recent video where Deestroying issued a genuine concern for Brown after the receiver's arrest in January. Brown was accused of robbery with battery, theft of an unoccupied means of transport and criminal mischief. He is currently awaiting trial on these charges.

"I know I will hate this video, but I don't care," he wrote below the video. "Not really (I care …" Antonio Brown is my friend and I want to see him better. "

Not long after this video was uploaded, Brown entered Instagram Live and threatened to sue Deestroying in a strange complaint. On Tuesday, Deestroying uploaded a video where he reviewed all Brown's points and reacted to them individually.

Warning: the video contains explicit language

The part about Brown starts around 3:35.

Brown repeatedly says that he is going to sue Deestroying for "infragment,quot; (probably means infraction). It's not completely clear what Brown means in his video, but he seems to be upset because Deestroying is using Brown's name in the videos. But he only made three videos of Brown and two were videos in which Brown appeared. And it is not illegal for him to make a video about Brown where he simply talks about his friendship.

It's also not clear if Brown is being completely serious with his video and plans to sue Deestroying or if he's just trying to get more attention to expand his YouTube brand. Also, Deestroying’s YouTube video says he’s being sued, but Brown doesn’t seem to have really advanced with a lawsuit. Probably because there is nothing for which I can really demand that it makes sense.