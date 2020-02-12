Daytona Speedweeks 2020 calendar: dates, race times, television channels for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Series

The Daytona 500 arrives every year as the first race of the NASCAR Cup season, but it is the end of the best week of the year in car racing.

Daytona International Speedway is once again the center of the racing universe, as the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Series teams descend on the 2.5-mile oval for their respective season openers. From Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 16, the song will be full of action from the four series.

With the exception of the Daytona 500 qualification and the race itself (Fox), plus the first of the two Truck Series practice sessions on Thursday (FS2), all practices, qualification sessions and Daytona Speedweeks races will be broadcast live on FS1. In addition, all Fox presentations of Daytona Speedweeks events can be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.

Below is the full Daytona Speedweeks calendar in 2020, which includes how to view each event.

Daytona Speedweeks 2020 calendar

Time Event Serie television channel 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET Lucas Oil 200 practice ARK Menard & # 39; s N / A 3 – 4 p.m. ET Lucas Oil 200 final practice ARK Menard & # 39; s N / A

Time Event Serie television channel 11:35 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. ET Final practice shock Series Cup FS1 12:30 pm. ET Lucas Oil 200 qualifier ARK Menard & # 39; s N / A 1:35 – 2:25 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice Series Cup FS1 3 – 3:50 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice Series Cup FS1 4:45 p.m. ET Lucas Oil 200 ARK Menard & # 39; s FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 12-1 p.m. ET Daytona 500 qualifier Series Cup Fox 3 p.m. ET Busch crash in Daytona Series Cup FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET NextEra Energy 250 practice Truck series FS2 5:30 – 5:55 p.m. ET Final practice of NextEra Energy 250 Truck series FS1 7 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 Series Cup FS1 8:45 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2 Series Cup FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 practice Xfinity Series FS1 3:10 p.m. ET NextEra Energy 250 qualifier Truck series FS1 4:32 – 4:57 p.m. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 final practice Xfinity Series FS1 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice Series Cup FS1 7:30 pm. ET NextEra Energy 250 Truck series FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 11am. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 rating Xfinity Series FS1 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET Final practice of the Daytona 500 Series Cup FS1 2:30 pm. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 2:30 pm. ET Daytona 500 Series Cup Fox

Fox's Daytona Speedweeks coverage marks the beginning of its twentieth season covering NASCAR. The network in 2020 will broadcast 11 Cup Series races, 14 Xfinity Series races and the entire Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series programming. Fox will also present eight ARCA Menards Series races this season.

Now, a two-man booth after the retirement of analyst Darrell Waltrip, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon are returning to call the Fox & # 39; s Cup Series races this season. They will be congratulated again for Larry McReynolds' vision of Fox's studio in Charlotte, and Matt Yocum, Jamie little, Vince Welch and Regan Smith will deliver reports from pit lane.

Adam Alexander will again be the main voice played by play for Fox's Xfinity series race transmissions in 2020, with Michael Waltrip and a rotation of pilot analysts yet to be announced. Welch and Waltrip will convene Truck Series races.

As for the ARCA race on Saturday night at FS1, Dave Reiff and Phil Parsons will be on the call with Katie Osborne reporting from pit road.