Dawid Malan column: place in the T20 World Cup team away from being safe Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML516ae5a5da1a8eacd656cbc4c45244e611% %MINIFYHTML516ae5a5da1a8eacd656cbc4c45244e612%

"I learned little things by seeing Ben Stokes doing range shots in training and seeing how I can adapt that to my game. I always want to learn."





%MINIFYHTML516ae5a5da1a8eacd656cbc4c45244e613% %MINIFYHTML516ae5a5da1a8eacd656cbc4c45244e614% Dawid Malan is part of England's T20I squad in South Africa

%MINIFYHTML516ae5a5da1a8eacd656cbc4c45244e615% %MINIFYHTML516ae5a5da1a8eacd656cbc4c45244e616%

Dawid Malan's T20I average is stellar, but he says a place on England's T20 World Cup team this fall is far from certain …

I said in this column last week that I really couldn't have done much more in my chances of T20 so far than the average of over 57 and having an attack rate of over 150.

But you know that when you come for rested players, you should not expect to play next time, since the boys you entered have not done anything wrong.

Matches: 9

Courses: 458

Hundreds: 1

Fifty: 5

Average: 57.25

Attack Rate: 156.31

Those players deserve to come back: you don't want a stage where they fear resting.

There has been much talk that the T20 is now the priority of England's white ball as we head towards the World Cup at the end of the year and that they will play their best team in the future.

The fact that he is on this team and competing for a place is good, but there are nine T20 between now and that World Cup, so there is plenty of time for things to change.

0:43 Malan pushed a record 48 England balls in New Zealand in November Malan pushed a record 48 England balls in New Zealand in November

It is probably a little early for me to think that I will be part of this, so I just need to take every opportunity to keep my name in the hat.

Hit the throttle

Obviously I am happy with what I have done in my nine games so far and I think I would say that much of what I have achieved is due to mentality.

Before England played this brand of white ball cricket, it was almost acceptable to get 150 or 160 as a team, you would generally win the game with that type of score, even if it were close.

But now 180, 190, 200 are normal and where there used to be times when you took your foot off the accelerator, now you must keep your foot down. Keep looking to score. Turn what could be an outrage of 10 into one from 18 to 19.

Malan is five and fifty years old in nine T20I entries

I enjoyed that challenge, while I also expanded my game with different shots. No matter how old you are, you still want and need to improve.

I've learned small things by seeing Ben Stokes, who returned for this series, doing range batting in training and seeing how I can adapt that to my game. I always want to learn

If I play against South Africa, I would love to hit anywhere, it just depends on the places available.

Jos Buttler has moved to open the batting and has been amazing for England and the IPL doing that, so I can't see that change.

0:42 Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler of England and Dale Steyn of South Africa will return for the three-game T20I series, live on Sky Sports Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler of England and Dale Steyn of South Africa will return for the three-game T20I series, live on Sky Sports

I know that if they go for the same three or four better ones they have been going with for the past 18 months, then I can't wait to play and I will understand.

This is how it is. You always want to play, but other players who choose you ahead are the nature of international sport, as it was for me in one day.

The best era of all

We gave opportunities to young players in the ODI series, with Tom Banton, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson making their debut. I think they will have learned a lot.

Live International T20 Cricket Live

Mainly it will be about the expectations of being an international player. I haven't played much for international cricket, but being close to it for short periods, I know that dealing with that pressure is the hardest part.

The good thing about this environment in England is that we encourage you to be yourself. They push you to play your way and play freely and I'm sure the new guys enjoyed that.

Obviously, the first ODI did not follow our path with South Africa winning by a large margin, but there was no great debate about it in our dressing room afterwards, just an honest vision of how we were below the standards we want to set and how I wanted to improve as the series progressed.

9:42 The best of Wanderers' action, where England beat South Africa in the third ODI to draw the series. The best of Wanderers' action, where England beat South Africa in the third ODI to draw the series.

We did it and got a raffle for the series, which means we haven't lost a bilateral ODI series since 2017.

This is undoubtedly the best white ball era England has ever had. Each base is covered and there are players pushing from behind, which is really exciting. There are about 20 players competing for places and that is what drives this team.

DRS and Dale

There was some confusion with DRS on Sunday, with South Africa recovering its review and Rassie van der Dussen then being pardoned, and I must say we had no idea what was going on!

The fourth referee came and talked to us later to explain and there was a small confrontation about it because we were all a little confused, but as long as the boys in the field, mainly Eoin Morgan, knew what was happening, they could accept the decision.

1:51 Rassie van der Dussen was able to review his dismissal of lbw in Johannesburg with South Africa after the return of his challenge after a technological failure Rassie van der Dussen was able to review his dismissal of lbw in Johannesburg with South Africa after the return of his challenge after a technological failure

South Africa was a real test in the ODI series and we know they will also be in the T20s, especially with Dale Steyn again in their ranks.

I played with him in the Mzansi Super League for Cape Town Blitz and he's a very nice guy. He is a legend of the game with an incredible record, but he is still a calm and relaxed person.

AB de Villiers is the same. After having played with him in Middlesex last year, I can say that he is one of the best guys I've met in cricket, on and off the field.

I know there have been rumors that he could play in the T20 World Cup and, if he did, both he and Dale will seek to create some happy memories of the World Cup before they finally leave the game. They have been great servants for South Africa and cricket in general.

AB has not yet returned, but we know that South Africa will be competitive and will be a very well contested T20 series. Hopefully we will leave the winning side.

Watch the first T20I between South Africa and England, at Buffalo Park in East London, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30 p.m. Wednesday.