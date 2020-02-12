David Pastrnak de Bruins scores hat trick vs. Canadiens claims to be the leader in the race for the Richard Rocket Trophy

%MINIFYHTML9c4b0661d279d14536027823e2b6c00b11% %MINIFYHTML9c4b0661d279d14536027823e2b6c00b12%

Depression? What a depression?

David Pastrnak ended his recent goal drought dramatically on Wednesday with a & # 39; hat trick & # 39; against the visitors of Montreal Canadiens. The Boston Bruins star had only scored twice in his previous 10 games before the contest, allowing Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs to usurp their place at the top of the NHL scorer's table .

It was a rare drought for Pastrnak; The 23-year-old striker has scored at least 34 goals in each of the last four seasons (including 2019-20) and seemed on track to capture his first Richard Rocket Trophy.

After Wednesday, the man known as "Pasta,quot; can return to normal.

Pastrnak's stellar night began spectacularly, thanks in large part to some quick gloves from Bruins teammate Brad Marchand. After making his way through two defenders of Montreal, Marchand gave the disc to a Pastrnak who was waiting for a tap-in at 6:59 of the initial draw.

The goal represented a great career for Pastrnak, eclipsing the 38 he scored in the 2018-19 season.

His second game (and 40 of the season) came early in the middle frame in a 2-on-1 race with Sean Kuraly. The goal put Pastrnak again on equal terms with Ovechkin and Matthews for the league's leadership. The hat-trick's goal that put him back on top came just over 11 minutes later, with Pastrnak sliding a bounce past an expanding Carey Price in the power game.

The & # 39; hat trick & # 39; It was the ninth of Pastrnak's career and his fourth this season.