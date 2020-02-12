David Adefeso details his first day in Israel and Tamar Braxton closes the rumors of rupture

Just the other day, it was revealed that Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, made a spiritual trip to Israel with a part of his family. Now, the man details all about his first day there, as he can see his "adventures,quot; below.

David explained to his fans that he went there to celebrate his brother-in-law's birthday.

‘ISRAEL ADVENTURE– Day 1 in Israel was surprising, inspiring and tremendously emotional. Like many Americans, I thought that Israel was something like a war zone where Arabs and arch-enemy Jews killed each other with alarming regularity, after all that is what we see on television! “ Instead, I experienced a multiethnic and multicultural group of a mixture of Jews, Muslims and Christians with an independent and deeply religious mindset, all coexisting in surprising harmony where everyone ate together, worked together and visited the same hospitals and playgrounds & # 39 ; & # 39 ;, began David. Send.

He continued and said: luego And then there was the food- Wow! Vegans like me have a hard time finding food when we travel outside of select cities like New York and Los Angeles. In Israel, however, I entered a sumptuous hotel breakfast full of the most delicious vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options I had ever seen in one place (by the way, there was also a lot of meat). From the falafel baked with a rich flavor to the delicious “eggless” Sabith (a combination of pita bread, hummus and fried eggplants) to the heavenly “butterless” Basbousa, I found myself in the food paradise! "

After that, David continued and wrote about the basic laws, since Israel does not have a constitution.

Anyway, you can see all the information he had to offer his fans in the title of the photos he shared on his social media account.

The other day, when fans saw that Tamar did not go with him, they got scared believing that these two separated.

But now, Tamar managed to close these rumors by skipping the comments and simply saying "My family."

One commenter said: ‘Thank you for that well written descriptive summary of your trip so far. More pleasantly enjoyable. "

More people enjoyed reading David's explanations, and fans were happy that everything is fine with Tamar.



