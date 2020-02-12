Dave Chappelle's representative clarifies reports of fatal shootings at home

%MINIFYHTML68121bf1e248b8acf3a1a06e62c8572911% %MINIFYHTML68121bf1e248b8acf3a1a06e62c8572912%

The shooting that occurred on the way to the former Ohio country house of the host of & # 39; Chappelle & # 39; s Show & # 39; on Wednesday, February 12, he left two people dead, authorities confirmed.

Dave Chappelle He was not involved in a fatal shooting in Ohio on Wednesday, February 12 despite rumors. A representative of the star has discredited that the incident occurred on his property, after people spread the news on social networks.

"Listening to the report of the fatal shooting at the house of DAVE CHAPPELLE (the comidiens (sic))! #Davechappelle #sayitaintso," one person tweeted. Another even notified a television network about the incident with a false detail: "@ABC there was a fatal shooting at Dave Chappelle's house in Yellow Springs, Ohio."

But Dave's representative, Carla Sims, has quickly discredited the story and told The Post: "It didn't happen at Dave's house," and added: "It's okay." The 45-year-old star was not even at home when the incident occurred. His representative says he is currently in London as part of his comedy tour. The Greene County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that the comedian was not related to the shooting.

The shooting took place at 11 a.m. on a driveway outside a property on Grinnell Road in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Dave owns a nearby property, where he resides with his family on 39 acres of farmland.

The Ohio authorities confirmed that two people died in the shooting, but have not disclosed the names of the victims. It is believed that homeowners stopped in their driveway before being confronted by the alleged gunman. According to WDTN, the male owner and the suspect began exchanging gunfire when a woman, reportedly, the owner's ex-wife, stopped and started shooting as well. When the police arrived, they found a dead woman and man in the driveway.

"People fire guns in Glenn all the time, but the hunting season is over," a neighborhood resident told local WHIO-TV. "It was clear that there was some kind of personal conflict." The neighbor adds: "I wouldn't expect us to have a shooting on Grinnell Road in the middle of a cornfield in Yellow Springs."

An investigation is being conducted with the Office of Criminal Investigation requested to help.