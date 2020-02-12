Dani Ceballos: Arsenal midfielder wants to prove his worth to Mikel Arteta & # 39; Brilliant & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0f548d9c0e6c558d4af4a5ff9648c85e11% %MINIFYHTML0f548d9c0e6c558d4af4a5ff9648c85e12%





Dani Ceballos in action during an Arsenal training session in Dubai



Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is determined to show the new boss Mikel Arteta that he is good enough to start with the Gunners.

Ceballos, who joined a one-season loan from Real Madrid last summer, has only played once with Arteta since he injured the hamstrings in November.

The offensive midfielder appeared in the first 11 Arsenal league games and is now determined to play a key role in the search for the club of the European classification.

"Mikel will be a brilliant coach. He learned from Pep (Guardiola), he has a game philosophy that I think fits perfectly," said Ceballos. Brand.

Mikel Arteta's only victory in the league since he took over was against Manchester United on New Year's Day

"It is true that he came to a difficult situation in the club, but mentally he is exactly the type of coach that Arsenal needs at the moment."

"I have been working with him for about two weeks now and I have to show him that I am good enough to play in Arsenal. After the winter break I will be important."

The international of Spain got angry because he could not have an impact under former coach Unai Emery, who was fired at the end of November after 18 months in charge of Arsenal.

Unai Emery was fired in November

"I feel helpless and angry that I couldn't help the coach (Emery) help me return everything he had done for me," Ceballos added.

There were reports in the Spanish media of a proposal to move to Valencia during the January transfer window, but Ceballos denied that he had been close to reducing his loan with Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Live

"It seems silly, but Arsenal fans had a song for me, there are only three or four players on the team who have their own song and have been here for years," said the 23-year-old.

"I feel loved here, every time I play in the Emirates or go out to warm up, fans always support me."

Bellerin: things are changing under Arteta

Héctor Bellerin is excited about the potential of Arsenal under Arteta

Arsenal vice captain Héctor Bellerin says things are changing with Arteta, but players are still getting used to the new boss.

"Every coach that comes tries to implement his own ideas and the few games we have played, you can see from inside and outside the field that things are changing," Bellerin said, during his warm weather camp in Dubai

0:26 Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal say there is more unity in the team since the arrival of Mikel Arteta Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal say there is more unity in the team since the arrival of Mikel Arteta

"Some of us (still) are getting used to it. On the field, I think every game is getting better. The idea is clearer every day. And I think people enjoy seeing us more every day." & # 39;

Currently, Arsenal occupies the tenth place in the league table and since taking over interim coach Freddie Ljungberg in December, Arteta has led the team to two victories in the FA Cup but only one victory in the Premier League in nine matches.

"In the end, Arsenal is a club that should always be on top," Bellerin added.

"In life and football there are always ups and downs and we must work so that the minimums are as short as possible and return to the top."

"I think that given the way we are training and playing now with Mikel (Arteta), we can do it faster than before."