Dan Evans reaches the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open | Tennis news

Dan Evans spent two hours and eight minutes on the court

Dan Evans reserved his place in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov.

The British number 1 recovered from a set to defeat the world number 17 and will face defending champion Gael Monfils or Frenchman Giles Simon in the last eight.

Khachanov was the best player in the first set, but Evans stepped up his game in the second, moving his opponent with slices and angled shots to level up after an early break.

Evans threw a right-hand punch and then a setback on the line to take a 2-1 lead in the decisive, an advantage that the 29-year-old quickly turned into a 4-1 lead.

Khachanov furiously hit spare balls on the inner ceiling after losing his service and Evans sealed the victory in his service in the tenth game.

Pablo Carreño Busta He is the only other player who has reserved a place in the quarterfinals so far. He assured him by bad times after a long encounter with the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

The two men spent two hours and 28 minutes on the court before Carreno Busta came to the head in the final tiebreaker and won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Konta's tough singles career continues The 2020 without victories of Johanna Konta in individual matches continued while losing in straight sets to world number 159 Oceane Dodin in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

In another part of the draw, Vasek Pospisil He sent home the best seeded Daniil Medvedev after a victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. The Canadian impressed with the service, won 81 percent of the first service points and spent only 67 minutes on the court.

"It doesn't happen every day that you can beat a player of Daniil's caliber," Pospisil said on the ATP Tour website.

"You always believe in yourself and know that you can do it, especially if you have done it in the past, that I do.

"I entered with a fairly precise game plan. I knew exactly what I wanted to do, but the execution is something else. I was also the big loser, so I was a bit relaxed and confident, which is a good combo to have when they go to a match ".

