DaBaby's alleged pregnant chick is identified

%MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3311% %MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3312%

Instagram

Latoia Danet turns to Instagram Stories to reveal that she is the rapper's other baby mom & # 39; Suge & # 39; along with a picture of her debuting her belly in a car.

Up News Info –

New details about DababyThe alleged adventure made its way online. This time, a woman named Latoia Danet said on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 11 that she is the rapper's other baby mom and debuted her belly online.

In the post on the photo-sharing site, Latoia seemed to be in the car and discovered her growing baby bump, surrounding it with her hand. She wrote next to the photo, "Guess the cat is out of the bag," labeling The Shade Room and DaBaby's Instagram accounts.

%MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3313% %MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3314%

%MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3315% %MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3316%

Latoia Danet showed her belly.

DaBaby's accusation came earlier on Tuesday when his other baby mom named MeMe accused him of cheating on her and permeating her side girl. "This was your favorite rapper hiding," he published a screenshot of his DM. "Don't fall in the cap, another child is on the way and it's not me." By labeling rapper "Suge" as capper number 1, "he added," Money is POWER. Know it, understand it, I have been asking God to show me people who are not for me and he did exactly that. "

Then, the couple continued to come and go on social media, and more recently, DaBaby admitted that he does have a new baby on the way. However, he insisted he never cheated on MeMe. "I would never talk about it personally, I would never allow the Internet to belittle a person born [my son]," he said in an Instagram video.

He later made it clear that "when my new blessing was conceived, Shawty and I were not together, Shawty was not with me, living with me, he was not fucking with me in any way or form." We weren't together at that time, so don't be fooled. The information they were given today was information that has been available. It just stayed off the Internet as it should have been. "