DaBaby permeates her side chick – photos of her new baby mom!

Rapper DaBaby has a baby on the way, next to one of his girls.

DaBaby is considered by many to be the number 1 rapper today. But his girlfriend MeMe calls him the "capper # 1,quot; on the internet.

On Tuesday, MeMe exploded DaBaby on Instagram, and accused rapper "Suge,quot; of impregnating another woman. Last week, Da Baby and MeMe were on top of the world and looked like a happy couple, as they flew to the Superbowl in a private plane along with their daughter.

Now, just a week later, it seems that their 4-year relationship is over. And it's all because MeMe went through DaBaby's phone and found some suspicious text messages.

He leaked the incriminating text messages between DaBaby and his supposed future baby mom. According to MeMe, DaBaby and her side girl expect a son together.

And we have pictures of the supposed future baby mom. Yesterday he went to IG, presuming:

"And telling the truth does not mean that I am not a FEARFUL WOMAN OF GOD, that is why we are here today," MeMe wrote in response to some criticism from some of the rapper's fans. "Never be afraid to talk about what's right and what's wrong."

Here are the text messages: