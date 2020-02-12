Home Entertainment DaBaby permeates her side chick – photos of her new baby mom!

DaBaby permeates her side chick – photos of her new baby mom!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Rapper DaBaby has a baby on the way, next to one of his girls.

DaBaby is considered by many to be the number 1 rapper today. But his girlfriend MeMe calls him the "capper # 1,quot; on the internet.

On Tuesday, MeMe exploded DaBaby on Instagram, and accused rapper "Suge,quot; of impregnating another woman. Last week, Da Baby and MeMe were on top of the world and looked like a happy couple, as they flew to the Superbowl in a private plane along with their daughter.

Now, just a week later, it seems that their 4-year relationship is over. And it's all because MeMe went through DaBaby's phone and found some suspicious text messages.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©