Cynthia Bailey exposed for bringing the cookie woman – Kandi Burruss tells it all

The cookie woman made an infamous return to the royal housewives of Atlanta on Sunday night. It turns out that Kenya Moore is not the only one who had the idea of ​​taking women to the group.

If you have not been watching the program, the highly commented cookie woman is the owner of the neighboring bakery in the Cynthia Bailey winery. The woman approached Cynthia and Kenya to tell them a story about Tanya Sam's fiance Paul Judge.

The woman claimed that Paul flirted with her in a bar and told her he was single. Tanya ended up ignoring the interaction because her story didn't add up.

However, fans got up in arms because Moore invited the woman to lunch with Tanya, Cynthia and Eva Marcille to be spiteful because Sam exposed her for wearing a wig on her trip to Toronto.

Kandi Burruss was not part of the scene, but commented on it through his series of YouTube channels Speak On It where he revealed something interesting.

Kenya When Kenya mentioned the fact that Cynthia had invited the girl to come earlier. In fact, we talk about that … later. I do not know if they will show that in future episodes, but that does arise. I remember talking about it. You invited that lady to come with Tanya before. I don't know if that was a shadow or if she really likes the cookie woman and wanted to invite her. "

He even admitted that it was bleak when Kenya and Cynthia pulled the woman out of the cookies while Tanya and Eva remained at the table.

‘It was bleak the way Cynthia and Kenya dated the Cookie Lady and left Tanya sitting there. It was as if this was uncomfortable. Then Cynthia even returned because she left her cookies. Eva tried to support Tanya, but she was still talking about how good cookies were. I'm sorry, if this cookie woman and I don't get along and you're supposed to be my friend, I don't need you to keep talking about how good her cookies are. "

