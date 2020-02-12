CU Buffs head coach Mel Tucker addresses the state of Michigan, according to reports. Here are the reactions. – Up News Info

So, especially that Mel Tucker committed to the football of the Colorado Buffaloes. It's a joke?

%MINIFYHTML7762787b721caf8a42b4d860b57e823011% %MINIFYHTML7762787b721caf8a42b4d860b57e823012%

The 48-year-old coach heads to Michigan State to take over the Spartans program, according to reports. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported it around midnight, Denver time.

This happens days after Tucker tweeted on Saturday: "I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for our program's #TheBuild, its great athletes, coaches and followers." So how did the world of Twitter react? Here is a look:

Man, tell me this can't be true … – KD Superstar Nixon (@Superstarnixon) February 12, 2020

Great by Mel Tucker to take the heat off Jeff Bridich – Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 12, 2020

Here is my opinion: Mel Tucker agreed to meet CONFIDENTIALLY with MSU. When it leaked, he had to retire publicly. When Luke Fickel refused the job, Mel received the offer. This is a big blow to @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gZmxyaU7Ge – Jeremy Bloom (@ JeremyBloom11) February 12, 2020

When Mel Tucker ends up disappointed in the state of Michigan, I can think of a word. Karma. #GoBuffs – GoBuffs (@ GoBuffs3) February 12, 2020

Mel Tucker has been head coach of the state of Michigan for 7 hours and has the same amount of Big Ten Championships as Jim Harbaugh. – sam🏄‍♂️ (@ SamTomasi3) February 12, 2020

Anyone who hates Mel Tucker when MSU arrives with a Brinks truck is a fool. Cheer up and lie to yourself that you would refuse a better job for double the money and resources for a duty or obligation with a place you've been for a year. – James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) February 12, 2020

Quick summary of Mel Tucker's time in CU: pic.twitter.com/TkyjlrTfWE – Ryan Greene 📷 (@ RyanCBS4) February 12, 2020

Mel Tucker saw that second offer from the Michigan State offer and hit his agent as pic.twitter.com/imZee36hw4 – 🇭🇹 Westeros Refugee 🇭🇹 (@Kirsh_TLFO) February 12, 2020

Mel Tucker@Coach_mtucker ) is a liar, now an undeniable fact, a hypocrite and a bastard. It is garbage like him that makes me appreciate even more the loyalty, morals and general goodness of Tad Boyle. Oh, and Boyle has also had real success as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/a2dCWOLEBA – Víctor Romero (@ victorromero55) February 12, 2020

One thing Mel Tucker didn't consider: you can wear shorts in November when you play in Arizona or SoCal, but you can't wear shorts in November in Wisconsin or Iowa. You can earn $ 2 million more, but you'll regret it when you wear pants more frequently . pic.twitter.com/aE0sVdLAym – Mark Springer: Radio Machine (@MarkAMark) February 12, 2020

P12 Presidents I don't know what else you need to see. The "Olympic Sports Champions Conference,quot; has now lost Petersen, Leach and Mel Tucker in less than two months. Each of his decisions was unique, but if it is not a final wake-up call, he is choosing not to care https://t.co/ksPtkdH41v – Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) February 12, 2020

So who takes care of Mel Tucker? The name of an old CU Buffs star has been increasing:

With Mel Tucker out with him #CUBuffs… waiting for the official word … Is Eric Bieniemy the logical choice to fill the HC void in CU? pic.twitter.com/qeIZqxj4qF – Scott DeHuff (@DeHuff) February 12, 2020

If I'm Colorado, I'm throwing all the money I can in Eric Bieniemy. Former player and assistant in CU. Could you attract him from Mahomes? The NFL may have burned his bridge with him in the past training cycle. – AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) February 12, 2020

I'll bet $ 5 to hear Eric Bieniemy's name connected to CU's work. As a selfish fan of the Chiefs, I hope he doesn't leave, and as someone who believes that Eric already deserves a job in the NFL and believes that next year he will get one, I also hope he doesn't accept CU's work. https://t.co/cs0FB5DT5q – scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) February 12, 2020

– Joe Nguyen, Up News Info

If you like the Denver sports tortilla, tell a friend that it's easy to sign up here for our daily sports summary. If you have any questions or suggestions, contact me on Twitter @joenguyen or by email

What is in Tap?

Nuggets: Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. Wednesday ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. Wednesday ESPN Avalanche: Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. Thursday, ALT

TV / RADIO: This is what sports are transmitted today

Marker

NHL: Avalanche 3, Senators 0

Full story | Score box

Do you want more statistics? Get the latest numbers from our statistics page.

Must read

Mel Tucker agrees to become a new head coach at Michigan State, according to a report

According to reports, CU Buffs coach will leave Boulder after a 5-7 season and only 14 months. He had confirmed the Spartans' interest on Saturday and promised loyalty to CU on Twitter, but reportedly, the Big Ten program returned with a significant financial offer, writes Sean Keeler. Read more…

For Rockies, 94 wins are not realistic, but how can they be competitive?

Rockies manager Bud Black is almost always optimistic. On the opening day of spring training, its sunny disposition is almost blinding. Read more…

RELATED

Amid a record university career in Pepperdine, former Eaglecrest star Colbey Ross continues to fly below the radar

Since addressing Malibu, Ross has become one of the most prolific races in Pepperdine's history. The junior has already set the Waves career attendance record and is also on his way to breaking the program's career scoring mark. He is averaging 19.7 points this season and his 7.3 assists per game are the sixth best in the country, writes Kyle Newman. Read more…

OF THE FILES

Nazem Kadri of Avalanche will be lost several weeks due to a lower body injury

Kadri suffered the injury at the beginning of the third period of the 3-2 victory on Sunday in Minnesota. Bednar said Kadri is out indefinitely and for "weeks, not days," reports Kyle Fredrickson. Read more…

Quick successes

+ Takeaway Nuggets: Jamal Murray's halftime talk with dad, the little ball and Gregg Popovich's reaction.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Colorado hasn't spent a dollar of Dick Monfort's money during the MLB free agency

+ Newman: With zero division titles in 27 seasons, Rockies fans should celebrate the potential of the expanded playoffs.

+ Former Colorado prep star named for USA 3 × 3 Olympic qualifying team.

+ Carlos Gonzalez's former Rockies, the Mariners agree on a minor league agreement, says the source.

+ Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the bench, Ducks-Blues postponed

+ Ferguson: Tiger's search resumes for number 83 in Riviera

+ Connor McDavid of Oilers leaves 2 to 3 weeks with a quadruple injury.

+ Kyle Busch has done everything in NASCAR, except to win the Daytona 500.

Ask the experts

+ Broncos Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the equipment? Ask Ryan O & # 39; They find here.

+ Nuggets Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the equipment? Ask Mike Singer here.

+ Avs Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the equipment? Ask Mike Chambers here.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Patrick Saunders here.

Get in touch

If you see something that is cause for questions or has a comment, thought or suggestion, email me at [email protected] or send me a tweet @danielboniface.