CU Buffs head coach Mel Tucker addresses the state of Michigan, according to reports. Here are the reactions. – Up News Info

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks ...

Rick Bowmer, The Associated Press

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches before the start of his NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Salt Lake City.

So, especially that Mel Tucker committed to the football of the Colorado Buffaloes. It's a joke?

The 48-year-old coach heads to Michigan State to take over the Spartans program, according to reports. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported it around midnight, Denver time.

This happens days after Tucker tweeted on Saturday: "I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for our program's #TheBuild, its great athletes, coaches and followers." So how did the world of Twitter react? Here is a look:

So who takes care of Mel Tucker? The name of an old CU Buffs star has been increasing:

Joe Nguyen, Up News Info

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, ...

Young Kwak, The Associated Press

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, right, talks to quarterback Steven Montez, left, and runner Jaren Mangham when they leave the field during the first half of a NCAA college football game against the State of Washington in Pullman, Washington, on Saturday, October. 19 of 2019.

Mel Tucker agrees to become a new head coach at Michigan State, according to a report

According to reports, CU Buffs coach will leave Boulder after a 5-7 season and only 14 months. He had confirmed the Spartans' interest on Saturday and promised loyalty to CU on Twitter, but reportedly, the Big Ten program returned with a significant financial offer, writes Sean Keeler. Read more…

Jeff Chiu, The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez throws a San Francisco Giants batter during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

For Rockies, 94 wins are not realistic, but how can they be competitive?

Rockies manager Bud Black is almost always optimistic. On the opening day of spring training, its sunny disposition is almost blinding. Read more…

Pepperdine's guard, Colbey Ross, shoots ...

Young Kwak, The Associated Press

Pepperdine's guard, Colbey Ross, throws a free kick during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Amid a record university career in Pepperdine, former Eaglecrest star Colbey Ross continues to fly below the radar

Since addressing Malibu, Ross has become one of the most prolific races in Pepperdine's history. The junior has already set the Waves career attendance record and is also on his way to breaking the program's career scoring mark. He is averaging 19.7 points this season and his 7.3 assists per game are the sixth best in the country, writes Kyle Newman. Read more…

Colorado Nazem Kadri Avalanche Center (91) ...

Nathan Denette, The Canadian Press via AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) throws the disc when Toronto defender Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly (44) presses during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Toronto

Nazem Kadri of Avalanche will be lost several weeks due to a lower body injury

Kadri suffered the injury at the beginning of the third period of the 3-2 victory on Sunday in Minnesota. Bednar said Kadri is out indefinitely and for "weeks, not days," reports Kyle Fredrickson. Read more…

