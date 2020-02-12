Couple pleads guilty to transporting roosters through Colorado for cockfighting – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3ef36bc902583c8b9b3271ea5ef409e211% %MINIFYHTML3ef36bc902583c8b9b3271ea5ef409e212%

BRECKENRIDGE – Two men pleaded guilty to animal cruelty as a result of their arrest for illegally transporting roosters through Colorado.

Cody Smith of Kentucky and Austin Clanton of Tennessee were caught driving the birds across state borders in May, Daily News reported Monday.

Authorities believed that the 33 roosters found in an SUV on Interstate 70 would probably be used for illegal purposes, such as cockfighting.

A Colorado State Patrol soldier stopped the vehicle near Silverthorne due to illegible license plates.

During the traffic stop, the police heard a "squeak,quot; coming from the back of the vehicle.

The men said they took the roosters and the car to an associate in California, authorities said.

Summit County Animal Control took the birds, which were treated by a veterinarian.

County officials sacrificed the birds in June due to concerns about bird diseases.