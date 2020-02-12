Coronavirus: WHO warns of a serious risk to the poorest countries | China news

The Chinese government has announced another 94 deaths from coronaviruses, bringing the total number of deaths worldwide to more than 1,100 people. These cases are found mainly in mainland China.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization said the virus should be seen as "public enemy number 1,quot; given the serious threat it poses to the world.

But China's key epidemiologist says that the number of infections in the country could now be decreasing.

Andrew Chappelle of Al Jazeera reports.