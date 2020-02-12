Coronavirus: What do we know so far? The | Health

%MINIFYHTMLc86564d6455d690d6ff679dc9713c2a211% %MINIFYHTMLc86564d6455d690d6ff679dc9713c2a212%

Weeks after the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, researchers are still unsure of how it spreads among humans and how to neutralize it.

While the mortality rate is relatively low, the rapid spread of the virus caused shock waves worldwide. In mid-February, cases were reported in more than 20 countries.

"It is known that coronaviruses circulate among humans, but also in other animal populations and particularly in bats, and there are also other types of animals that can also carry coronaviruses." Dr. Lisa Maragakis, principal director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, tells Al Jazeera.

"So, the idea now is that there were probably some intermediate species in that market or in the vicinity that had the coronavirus and mutations in the virus can also cause it to affect humans."

We discuss the consequences of the epidemic beyond the dimensions of public health. How does the role of China affect the world? Should we expect any economic impact?

Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts when they arrive at The bottom line.

Guests:

Dr. Lisa Maragakis – infectious disease researcher and principal director of Infection Prevention at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Dr. Leana Wen – doctor and professor of public health at George Washington University; former Baltimore City Health Commissioner

Robert Scott – senior economist at the Institute of Economic Policy

Joshua Eisenman – assistant professor at the University of Notre Dame

