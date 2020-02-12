Coronavirus: PGA Tour-Series China postpones four more events | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML6db64b8b5b37279658fc5dd479fd688d11% %MINIFYHTML6db64b8b5b37279658fc5dd479fd688d12%





The PGA Tour Series-China has been postponed

The PGA Tour Series-China has become the last golf course affected by the coronavirus, with the start of the season delayed due to concerns about the disease in the region.

The qualifying events to be held in Bintan, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand, have been postponed, while the first four events of the regular season have also been canceled.

Tour officials hope to be able to reschedule qualifying tournaments by the end of April or the beginning of May, with a reduced season of 10 tournaments that will begin at the end of May.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people worldwide.

"We observe and analyze the situation closely and do not take this decision lightly," said PGA Tour Series-China executive director Greg Carlson.

"After consulting with a variety of agencies, we determined that the postponement of qualifying tournaments and the start of the regular season are the best courses of action at this time."

Callum Tarren of England is a former winner of the Chinese Order of Merit of the PGA Tour Series

"This is a major international health problem, and we will do everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our players and all others associated with these two tournaments."

The Sanya Championship (March 23-29), the Haikou Classic (March 30-April 5), the Chongqing Championship (April 6-12) and the Guangzhou Open (April 13-19) have been postponed by the tour, which offers Web.com Tour Membership to its best performing players.

The Honda LPGA Thailand, scheduled to take place from February 20 to 23, and the HSBC Women's World Championship, which will be held in Singapore a week later, were suspended earlier this week, while the Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur Championship also Was postponed. .

Nelly Korda defends her women's Australian Open title this week, before the LPGA Tour takes a five-week break

The European Tour is "monitoring,quot; the situation in the region and is expected to make an announcement in the coming days about the status of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, currently scheduled to be held from April 16 to 19, the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen a week later.

Other sporting events postponed or canceled by the virus include the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai, the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing and the Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs.