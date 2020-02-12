Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

Health officials in the central province of Hubei, in China, reported that 242 people died from the coroanvirus, COVID-19, on Wednesday, more than double the previous day and the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

The province and its capital, Wuhan, where it is believed that the infection originated at the end of December, also reported more than 14,800 new cases of infection after adopting new clinical methods to diagnose the virus.

Plus:

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei. There have been two deaths outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the philippines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the virus represents a "serious threat,quot; to the world, and Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus could have "more powerful consequences than any terrorist action."

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, February 13

Seriously ill pushed to the margins while China fights against the coronavirus

Ruyi Wan was diagnosed with leukemia last May and expected a bone marrow transplant after chemotherapy failed.

But as medical resources are channeled to fight the coronavirus, the 20-year-old has not been able to receive treatment in Wuhan and cannot go elsewhere due to travel restrictions. With a serious illness, she is also more vulnerable to infection.

"I expect a miracle because Ruyi is very young and has many dreams." his mother, Juan Wan, told Al Jazeera. "We can't let her die. "

Read Shawn Yuan's story about people suffering from cancer, kidney disease and HIV who now struggle to get the treatment they need in a system that extends to its limits.

US airlines extend flight cancellations from China until the end of April

United Airlines said Wednesday night that it will extend cancellations of all US flights. UU. To China until the end of April due to the coronavirus, joining other US companies that have suspended China's routes.

Airlines say part of the reason is a dramatic drop in demand, but the US UU. They have also introduced strict restrictions on travelers to the United States who have visited China, prohibiting almost all non-US residents if they have been in China in the previous period14 days.

The United States is also limiting flights from China or other international flights with US passengers who have been in China in the last 14 days to 11 major airports for better inspection. It also requires a quarantine of US citizens who have recently visited Hubei province in China.

As we continue to evaluate our operation between our US centers and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong, we have decided to extend the suspension of those flights until April 24. Learn more: https://t.co/3g6Lbe4xQZ pic.twitter.com/IabHFdcYmP – United Airlines (@united) February 13, 2020

The CDC confirms the fourteenth American case of coronavirus in Wuhan evacuated

A second person evacuated from Wuhan to a US military base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the count of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. CDC).

The patient was among the 232 people in quarantine at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station after being transferred by plane from Wuhan earlier this month, said CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro.

Another evacuated person was diagnosed with the virus earlier this week, but CDC officials said it appeared that the two had been exposed to the virus separately in China before arriving in the United States.

They arrived in different planes and were housed in separate facilities.

"At this time there are no indications of the spread of this virus from person to person in quarantine facilities, but the CDC will conduct a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus. " "Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases of the CDC, said in a statement.

Cruise ship rejected for fears of coronavirus arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship that had spent two weeks at sea after being rejected by five countries for fear that someone on board might have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, satellite tracking data showed.

MS Westerdam arrived in Sihanoukville, according to data published by the Marine Traffic website.

Although no passengers got sick on board, Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand rejected the ship for fear that someone on the cruise might have the virus.

United Kingdom confirms new case, first in London

The United Kingdom confirmed its ninth case of coronavirus, saying that the last patient, the first in London, had contracted the virus while in China.

"Another patient in England has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), which brings the total number of cases in the United Kingdom to nine," said Chris Whitty, medical director of England in a statement.

"This virus was transmitted in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialized NHS center in Guy and St Thomas & # 39; in London."

Read more about which countries have confirmed cases here.

Read the updates on Wednesday, February 12 here.