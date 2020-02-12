Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak continued to increase on Wednesday and 39 more people on a cruise ship in front of Japan were diagnosed with the infection when the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the virus, now called COVID-19 , posed a "serious threat,quot; to the world.

WHO is holding a conference in Geneva on the fight against the virus.

His boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that viruses could have "more powerful consequences than any terrorist action."

On Wednesday, another 94 deaths were reported in the most affected province of Hubei, the central region where about 56 million people live under increasingly severe restrictions, with three more in other parts of the country, the National Health Commission said.

Deaths in mainland China now reach 1,113 and the number of confirmed cases across the country amounts to 44,653.

Although 99 percent of infections occur in China, where the outbreak remains "largely an emergency,quot; and also "represents a very serious threat to the rest of the world," Tedros told the conference.

There have been two deaths outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

At the Diamond Princess, a quarantined cruise ship in front of Yokohama in Japan, another 39 people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Some 3,700 passengers and crew are on the ship.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 12

The iPhone manufacturer hopes to resume production in China by the end of the month

Foxconn of Taiwan, which makes iPhones for Apple and also supplies other technology companies, expects to resume half of its production in China by the end of the month, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Its goal is to resume 80 percent of production in China in March, the source added.

Lawmakers urge Southeast Asia to stop using the laws of & # 39; fake news & # 39; in the battle of virus

Southeast Asian lawmakers have asked regional governments to stop using laws of & # 39; false news & # 39; widely written against people accused of spreading erroneous information about the coronavirus, urging them to invest in health message campaigns to educate the public about the outbreak.

Several people in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia face strong prison sentences for sharing wrong information online, while Vietnam has threatened heavy fines for those convicted of sharing & # 39; fake news & # 39; About the virus

"Throughout the region we are seeing a tendency to use ambiguous laws to prosecute citizens," said Teddy Baguilat, a former MP from the Philippines who is part of the ASEAN board of human rights parliamentarians.

Thailand has used its Anti-Fake news center to identify and accuse two people for sharing false information about the virus (File: Patpicha Tanakasempipat / Reuters)

"Laws that are based on vague prohibitions, such as punishing calls & # 39; false news & # 39 ;, excessively restrict the right to freedom of expression and should be abolished."

Malaysia has abolished its fake news law, but is prosecuting a woman for & # 39; public pranks & # 39; by coronavirus publications under the Criminal Code.

Chinese relatives allowed on the last virus evacuation flight to South Korea

South Korea received 147 people on Wednesday, including 67 Chinese citizens, on its third evacuation flight from Wuhan. It was the first time that Chinese spouses and immediate family members were allowed on a Korean flight

At least one of the passengers showed symptoms of the virus, authorities said.

On Tuesday night, the same plane transported 16 Chinese citizens who wanted to return to their homes in Hubei province, including at least one woman who had been diagnosed with the virus but recovered, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's airline, Asiana Airlines, asks crews to take an unpaid permit

South Korean airline Asiana Airlines has asked its cabin crew members to take vacations without paying after the suspension of flights to China, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

Asiana Airlines is currently accepting requests from cabin crew members to take an unpaid voluntary license between February 15 and 29, the spokesman said.

The airline is also considering accepting unpaid license applications in March.

The Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday that 80 percent or more of flights between China and South Korea were suspended or reduced due to concerns about the virus.

Japan says 39 more on quarantined cruises have viruses

It was confirmed that 39 other people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored in Yokohama have the coronavirus, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

"Of 53 new test results, 39 people were positive," he told reporters. About 174 people on the ship. which has 3,711 passengers and crew, now has the infection.

Those who remain on the ship have been asked to remain inside their cabins and are allowed only briefly on open decks where they have to wear masks and keep distance from each other.

Separately, a quarantine officer also tested positive, Kato said.

