Coronavirus: Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens will be postponed | Rugby Union News





Fiji celebrates victory at the Hong Kong Sevens 2019

The Sevens of Hong Kong and Singapore will be postponed until mid-October due to the coronavirus.

Now there have been more than 45,000 cases worldwide of the disease, which has killed more than 1,100 people in China.

The virus outbreak is having a big impact on the sports calendar and the Chinese Grand Prix 2020 was postponed on Wednesday.

Several other sporting events in China have also been canceled or postponed due to the virus, including the Indoor Athletics World Championships and a Formula E race in Sanya, to be held in March.

Hong Kong Sevens, which was scheduled for the weekend of April 3-5, will be delayed until fall.

The Singapore event, scheduled for the next weekend (April 11-12), is also likely to be postponed for security reasons.