Coronavirus deaths jump 242 in a single day: the biggest increase in history

Coronavirus deaths have increased 242 in a single day, the largest increase in history, as the total cases of infection exceed 60,000.

There were 242 deaths on Thursday alone in Hubei province and authorities also found that even more people than they thought were infected.

After changing the way they record the virus, the Hubei Health Commission discovered that there were 15,000 more than they thought. That means the figure soared from 45,000 to 60,000 in the world in a single day.

Photo: Nurses in Fangcang Hospital, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, while the crisis continued to develop yesterday

Pictured: The first batch of new patients with coronary pneumonia at Wuchang Gymnasium in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on February 11.

The commission now includes cases that were & # 39; clinically diagnosed & # 39; in its official toll.

It is believed that the new figures that have emerged represent more than half of total deaths. The new deaths were more than double the previous provincial daily record of 103 set on Monday.

State media said last week that Hubei will begin to recognize the results of computed tomography (CT) as confirmation of infections, which will allow hospitals to isolate patients more quickly.

Reuters reported last month that the lack of RNA test kits in the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, may have delayed the proper diagnosis and treatment of patients, which contributed to the spread of the virus in the first days of the outbreak.

It occurs after the World Health Organization said the number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus in China has stabilized, but added that the apparent slowdown in the spread of the epidemic should be considered with "extreme caution."

"This outbreak could still go in any direction," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an information session in Geneva.

At the end of a two-day meeting on science and innovation in measures to address the new viral outbreak, Tedros thanked the & # 39; positive response of the research community & # 39; in the short term & # 39; to develop concrete plans and the commitment to work together & # 39 ;.

He added that an advanced team led by WHO who traveled to China earlier this week had made "good progress,quot; in the composition and scope of their work. China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new cases of coronavirus in two weeks.

WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said encouraging numbers should be considered with "extreme caution."

WHO emergency program chief Mike Ryan also said that stabilizing the new case numbers in China was reassuring, as was the apparently less aggressive and less accelerated behavior of the virus outside Hubei province.

"(That) is largely due to a major public health operation in China," he said in the briefing. & # 39; That … gives us a containment opportunity & # 39 ;.

Ryan added that it was still too early to "predict the beginning, the middle or the end of the epidemic."

Estimates and predictions of the epidemic curve have varied greatly and triggered waves of panic.

Among the latter was Professor Gabriel Leung, president of public health medicine in Hong Kong.

He said that because the potential for the spread of coronavirus is from one infected person to another 2.5, on average, up to 60 percent of the world could become infected.

In addition, he added the worrying estimate that, even if the mortality rate remains as low as one percent, the outbreak could still take the lives of up to 45 million people worldwide.

As Dr. Ryan stressed, it is too early to say that the situation has changed in China. But the stabilization cases in China add some hopeful evidence that things might not be as terrible as Dr. Leung predicted.

After establishing the scale of the epidemic, he said his team would need to establish whether the containment methods used are effective in stopping the spread of the virus.

The intensity of the spread of an outbreak is based on a measure used by epidemiologists, called R0, which is pronounced & # 39; R nothing & # 39 ;.

The virus has spread to 24 eastern countries, but no additional country has reported infections in at least a week.

Estimate how many people each infected person infects in turn. In the case of the coronavirus epidemic, the number is about 2.5 people. In contrast, the measles rate is around 15.

But actual propagation, as opposed to maximum, fluctuates as more data becomes available and containment methods evolve.

For example, if a wave of new cases were diagnosed today, in people who might have been infected for some time but were asymptomatic, the estimate of spread would increase.

If tomorrow, a higher percentage of those identified as potentially infected were isolated more quickly, experts could estimate the spread.

Predicting the epidemic curve, or progression, of the coronavirus can help public health agencies prepare for the worst and give an approximate estimate, but these are notoriously inaccurate to the actual intensity of an outbreak, especially in its early days. .

Governments around the world are currently focusing on containment to prevent the spread of the virus, but, if it fails, this response will change to mitigation.

China closed coronavirus-infected cities, including Wuhan at the epicenter of the virus, in a desperate effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Some criticized their measures as draconians and expressed suspicions that the country had not fully ruled on their cases, but WHO praised China's fast and aggressive actions on Wednesday.

"China's actions are making us safer," said the Director General, Dr. Tedros.

(Report by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kellandin London, Nick Macfie edition)