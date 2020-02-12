Constance Wu reveals that she never saw the scammers: she didn't want to judge herself

During his appearance in Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, Constance Wu revealed that he has not yet seen the movie, Hustlers, despite his success and his co-starring role. Page Six states that the 37-year-old actress made it clear that she had not seen some of her films either.

According to Wu, after she saw 2018 Crazy Rich Asians, which led her to win a Golden Globe nomination, she finally stopped watching her own films and productions. Wu added that it is important for her not to be too self-critical, and also to stop in the past.

She added: "I want to focus on the present," instead of focusing too much on the past. In May 2019, Wu was pressured by her reaction to Just arrived by boat being renewed for the sixth season. Wu turned to his Twitter account at the time to say he was upset to the point of crying due to the renewal of the program.

However, he later clarified his comments by adding that he had to cancel another project that he was very passionate about. The experts who spoke with Page Six previously stated that Wu has a reputation for acting inappropriately on the set.

Experts who spoke with the store claimed that Wu was acting as a "diva,quot; behind the scenes. Apparently, Constance Wu has a reputation for being extremely difficult to work, despite being paired with much bigger stars on the set of Hustlers like Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

In addition, sources claim that she has the same reputation in her ABC program, Just arrived by boat. Her team has urged her to try to find a sense of humility in the public eye.

Ad

The insider who spoke with Page Six stated that Constance was easily the most hated person in the program, and had a reputation for being rude and mean to everyone present, but mainly to the crew. He also refuses to allow visitors and will not accept doing anything. The source described it as a "pain in the fucking a **".



Post views:

0 0