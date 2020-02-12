Constance Wu reflects emotionally on the success just off the ship

It is the end of the road for Constance Wu Y Just arrived by boat. The ABC comedy series that makes history closes on Friday, February 21 with a one-hour series finale and before the big day, Wu is spinning.

After airing on Twitter about the renewal of the sixth season of the program, and explaining the reaction during his press tour to Hustlers—We stopped you The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon To remember your time with the series.

"Just arrived by boat It was really my first television pilot, television work, really, always. And so, the cast and crew there are really my family. They've seen me go through six years of change and, like, the most amazing experience of my life, "Wu told the host Jimmy Fallon. "It really is what has changed my life the most."