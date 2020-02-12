Constance Wu reflects emotionally on the success just off the ship

It is the end of the road for Constance Wu Y Just arrived by boat. The ABC comedy series that makes history closes on Friday, February 21 with a one-hour series finale and before the big day, Wu is spinning.
After airing on Twitter about the renewal of the sixth season of the program, and explaining the reaction during his press tour to Hustlers—We stopped you The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon To remember your time with the series.
"Just arrived by boat It was really my first television pilot, television work, really, always. And so, the cast and crew there are really my family. They've seen me go through six years of change and, like, the most amazing experience of my life, "Wu told the host Jimmy Fallon. "It really is what has changed my life the most."
Fallon said that Wu and the team have performed more than 100 episodes of the comedy, which makes it the longest running series with an Asian-American cast. That is a long time together. "Yes, how good that I love you?" Wu said.
In his interview, Wu said he still listens to viewers about how the show's performance impacted them. "I think at the end of the day, we all just want to understand each other. And I think that's one of the best things that storytelling can do, if we invest in stories of people whose stories we haven't seen before, and I think that was what what did we do with Just arrived by boat, so I'm very proud of that. "
Wu plays Jessica Huang, the matriarch of the Huang family. The series is based on the chef's life. Eddie huang, played in the series by Hudson Yang. She said the final scenes were emotional. "Hudson and I were on the floor … crying," he said. "I am very grateful to be able to do it. And I am really proud of the children. That is one of the most important things. Those children have grown up to become really wonderful young people. Just to witness that has been incredible." "
The cast of Just arrived by boat it also includes Randall Park, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp Y Ray wise.
The end of the series airs on Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC Click play in the video above to hear more from Wu.