Community Relations Internship – Summer 2020 – Up News Info

Community Relations Internship – Summer 2020Community relations

WORK DESCRIPTION:

This community relations internship is designed to provide experience to students seeking public relations careers in relation to television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to follow and help our staff learn more about how the Community Relations Department contributes to the community participation initiatives of the television station.

This internship for summer 2020 is available only in the Community Relations department. ViacomCBS television stations will sponsor paid internships for senior students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to :

Work together with the Community Relations team in the creation, planning and execution of station events.

Assist with community associations and promotions.

Coordinate and make tours of the station.

Distribute daily press clippings.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

All interns must be university students, and they must be junior, senior or graduate students enrolled in an accredited institution and specializing in a specific art degree. ViacomCBS will require verification.

Interns must organize the internship through the educational institution by credit.

Interns must be available for a predetermined minimum of hours per week that will be determined by the requirements of their individual educational institution. ViacomCBS will require verification.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Internal candidates must express interest in the professional fields of community relations, public relations and / or event coordination.

Availability is required during the Minnesota State Fair. The dates of the state fair include Thursday, August 27 th until Monday, September 7 th .

until Monday, September 7 . Some evenings and weekends availability.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Deadline for application – 3:00 PM. CST, Wednesday March 4th2020

Please note: any request received after the deadline cannot be considered.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

APPLY ONLINE AT http://www.wcco.com/wccojobs

It is the Up News Info policy to provide equal opportunities to all, not discriminate against any, take affirmative measures to promote equal employment and promotion opportunities, regardless of race, color, nationality, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability , veteran state, marital status, height or weight.