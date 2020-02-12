Comedian Kunal Kamra: "What I did was an act of resistance,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTML73d2cfb24729c131e05fa574751351ae11% %MINIFYHTML73d2cfb24729c131e05fa574751351ae12%

An Indian comedian, who recently faced a flight ban for confronting a pro-government television host, told Al Jazeera that he doesn't regret his actions.

"When you have an opportunity like this, if you don't face him and try to tell him that what he is doing is really causing harm … I really wanted to have a good conversation with him … and then I did exactly what a journalist would do of Republic TV, I pointed with my camera, filmed it and uploaded it, "Kunal Kamra told Al Jazeera in Doha.

Kamra, 30, was slapped with a flight ban by four Indian airlines after he rebuked the presenter and journalist Arnab Goswami on board an airplane during which he asked the main journalist if he was "a coward or a nationalist,quot;.

Goswami, the head of the Republic of Indian Television, is known for shouting at his guests on live television. The 46-year-old journalist even called for war against the neighbor of India, Pakistan.

Kamra has used his avant-garde humor to criticize government policies, but insists that he is bipartisan and does not favor any Indian political party.

He has often ridiculed Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition party of Congress, during his shows.

The comedian has more than 900,000 followers on Twitter and has used his name to express his anti-establishment views, while millions watch his YouTube program Shut Up Ya Kunal, which began in 2017.

Have you become the poster boy of freedom of expression in India?

"I am uncomfortable with the idea of ​​the amateur boy. I speak from the heart. I am not responsible for being an alternative medium. I am still an artist deeply rooted in the art form," he told Al Jazeera.

"Fighting the establishment is my parallel profession."

Saif Khalid and Sorin Furcoi of Al Jazeera spoke with Kamra in Doha while visiting the capital of Qatar for their show