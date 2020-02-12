Colorado neurosurgeon pays $ 2.35 million to resolve bribe claims

%MINIFYHTML3e87cd5669d1ec23559c4df1563f3f0811% %MINIFYHTML3e87cd5669d1ec23559c4df1563f3f0812%

A Colorado neurosurgeon and two companies he owns have paid the United States $ 2.35 million to resolve civil charges involving claims of illegal bribes, according to the United States attorney's office.

Dr. William Choi received money from distributors of spinal implant devices that he used in the surgeries he performed, according to a press release.

"The federal Statute against kickback makes it generally illegal for a doctor to request or receive money or other remuneration paid to influence the doctor's health care decisions," the statement said Wednesday. "Illegal bribery can occur if a doctor receives money or other benefits intended to influence that doctor's health care decisions, such as a referral to another professional or a selection of supplies for surgery."

The law protects patients whose medical expenses are paid with federal health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

In 2011 and 2015, Choi, who performed surgeries at the Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist and Porter Adventist centers, created two spinal equipment distributors: Nexus Spine, LLC and 4D Spine, LLC, according to the statement.

"These two distributors provided spinal implant equipment, such as rods, screws and cages, to hospitals for use in surgeries performed by Dr. Choi," the statement said. Choi made arrangements for third parties to serve as registered owners of Nexus and 4D "while keeping secret control of both distributions and the money that those distributions earned."

Choi requested and received undue payments from November 1, 2012 through June 30, 2017, as well as other benefits, according to federal prosecutors.

"When doctors receive bribes, those bribes undermine the patient's confidence in our health care system and also increase medical costs," United States prosecutor Jason Dunn said in the statement. "It is important that patients know that when a doctor chooses the equipment for surgery, that decision is made solely in the best interest of that patient and is not affected in any way by someone who pays a bribe." And it is important that doctors know that if they receive illegal bribes, they face serious penalties. ”

The lawsuit resolved by this agreement was filed by Mark Rahe, a former Choi employee, according to the statement. Rahe, according to the False Claims Law, can participate in the monetary recovery.

The claims resolved by this civil agreement are allegations. Choi, upon reaching the agreement, admitted no responsibility.