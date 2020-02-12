Home Local News Colorado neurosurgeon pays $ 2.35 million to resolve bribe claims

Colorado neurosurgeon pays $ 2.35 million to resolve bribe claims

Matilda Coleman
A Colorado neurosurgeon and two companies he owns have paid the United States $ 2.35 million to resolve civil charges involving claims of illegal bribes, according to the United States attorney's office.

Dr. William Choi received money from distributors of spinal implant devices that he used in the surgeries he performed, according to a press release.

"The federal Statute against kickback makes it generally illegal for a doctor to request or receive money or other remuneration paid to influence the doctor's health care decisions," the statement said Wednesday. "Illegal bribery can occur if a doctor receives money or other benefits intended to influence that doctor's health care decisions, such as a referral to another professional or a selection of supplies for surgery."

The law protects patients whose medical expenses are paid with federal health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

In 2011 and 2015, Choi, who performed surgeries at the Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist and Porter Adventist centers, created two spinal equipment distributors: Nexus Spine, LLC and 4D Spine, LLC, according to the statement.

"These two distributors provided spinal implant equipment, such as rods, screws and cages, to hospitals for use in surgeries performed by Dr. Choi," the statement said. Choi made arrangements for third parties to serve as registered owners of Nexus and 4D "while keeping secret control of both distributions and the money that those distributions earned."

