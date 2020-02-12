Coalville schoolgirl killed when she crossed the street looking at her phone

A schoolgirl was killed while walking in front of a bus outside her school while looking at her mobile phone, an investigation was heard.

Sian Ellis suffered multiple injuries after being hit by the double floor on January 28 last year.

Witnesses said the 15-year-old was looking at her phone in the seconds before the "inevitable,quot; collision in front of King Edward VII College in Coalville, Leicestershire.

The teenager, who may also have been wearing headphones, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Loughborough coroner heard.

His devastated family, from nearby Whitwick, has now issued a warning to other young people about the use of their phones near traffic.

In a statement issued after the investigation, they said: & # 39; Today marks the end of a process that has upset our world for more than a year.

& # 39; Now we must try to find a way forward without Sian.

& # 39; Sian was a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin, a girlfriend, a best friend and a friend to many, and the extent of her loss is not quantifiable.

& # 39; While we have to accept this tragic accident, we must try to help others learn from it and emphasize the dangers of using mobile phones and the distractions they can cause when walking and crossing busy roads.

"We see this every day and hope that if something good can come from this, it is that other children (and adults) will have learned not to put themselves in similar danger."

The investigation heard that Sian died after being hit by the bus at the end of the school day, around 3:30 p.m.

PC Stuart Bird, a collision forensic investigator, said the CCTV video audience captured a girl who matched Sian's description shortly before the accident.

He showed the girl "walking through the school grounds with a scarf around her head and looking towards her mobile phone," he heard the investigation.

Detective John Borlase said the red double-decker Volvo school bus was being driven by Michael John Parker.

He said: “ I spoke with the 60 children on the bus and between 20 and 30 more in the area at that time and interviewed the key witnesses.

& # 39; Everyone had a similar account, which Sian was walking towards the road, looking at his mobile phone. A witness said he also had headphones in his ear.

The investigation heard that Parker only had a provisional driver's license, since he had never passed his exam and was not insured.

Coalville, 62, was fined £ 120 and received a four-year driving ban in September, after pleading guilty to several car crimes.

Forensic Louise Pinder, who concluded that Sian died as "the result of a traffic collision," said a family doctor had declared him "unfit to attend,quot; the investigation.

In his absence, Det Con Borlase said at the hearing: & # 39; On his account, he commented that there were many children on the bus, and many standing.

& # 39; He had to ask some to back off, since they were too far away. He was driving at about 20 mph and had to shout at the children again to return.

& # 39; Then he said he saw a "flash,quot; in front of him and that was when the collision occurred. He hadn't seen Sian get on the road, but said he noticed when he got off the bus.

Det Con Borlase said that although some children blocked his vision of the bus doors and rearview mirrors, Mr. Parker's view of the bus was not hidden.

The audience was told that the driving conditions were "fine and dry,quot; and an examination of the bus found no defects that "caused or contributed,quot; to the collision.

The bus would have been traveling at approximately 19 mph, giving Mr. Parker only 0.63 seconds to react, even if he had seen the teenager, it was reported.

Sian's aunt, Alex Statham, asked Det Con Borlase why Mr. Parker had not been accused of causing death by driving carelessly.

He replied: "The difficulty is that there was no neglect in his driving that really caused the collision, which I think was inevitable."

Professor Guy Rutty, who performed a post mortem examination, described the cause of death as a "combination of head, chest, abdomen and pelvis injuries."

Offering her condolences to the family, Miss Pinder assured them that Sian would not have suffered.

In addressing Mr. Parker's role in the tragedy, the declaration of Sian's family continued: & # 39; However, although we see this every day, what happened to Sian was that she was beaten and killed by a bus driven by someone who should never have been behind the wheel in the first place, and the question will always haunt us, that if the driver had not chosen not to break the law that afternoon, Sian would still be with us.

& # 39; The sentence he has received does not reflect the seriousness of his actions, actions that are totally deplorable, whose consequences we will have to live for the rest of our lives.

"While we thank the police for their efforts and support over the past year, a call to review the broken laws and sentences received for such a crime is universally echoed by ourselves and any supporter from court cases. last year,quot;.