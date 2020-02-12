Closed: China's virus pushes badly at the end of the tail | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTMLea01a58dc34084bc47e72fa0a262b9f411% %MINIFYHTMLea01a58dc34084bc47e72fa0a262b9f412%

Chengdu, China – Authorities in China are stepping up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, deploying thousands of nurses and doctors at the epicenter of the outbreak and building new hospitals at breakneck speed to treat tens of thousands of infected.

The virus, which has killed more than 1,100 people, has stretched China's health system, leaving not only those who have the virus, but also those who fight against even more serious and life-threatening diseases without access to medical care or even the medications they need.

In Wuhan, whose 11 million residents live under a virus-related blockade, many people who require treatment for conditions such as cancer and kidney disease say their medical needs have been neglected due to the focus on containing the outbreak. The virus, officially called Covid-19, can cause pneumonia and, in some cases, multiple organ failure and death.

Ruyi Wan is among those excluded from the system.

The 20-year-old woman was diagnosed with leukemia in May of last year and was unable to overcome the disease despite undergoing three rounds of chemotherapy.

"Her symptoms persisted: the treatment made her vomit, develop ulcers and lose hair," said her mother, Juan Wan.

"She is not afraid of all this, but she is terrified of the pain. Her legs hurt, her chest hurts, her stomach hurts … It hurts too much even to stand upright or go to the bathroom alone."

In December, doctors recommended Wan to try chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, in which a patient's immune cells are altered to attack cancer cells, followed by a bone marrow transplant. But in January, doctors arrived with the bad news: the bone marrow bank in Wuhan had closed due to the viral outbreak.

Waiting treatments

Wan's parents tried to seek help in neighboring Hebei Province, but were told that no hospital accepted Wuhan patients.

His mother said the news was devastating to Wan.

"Please, let me die! I can't take this pain anymore!" his mother remembered that the young woman told him last week.

Wan's case is not uncommon in Wuhan, where 28 of the 146 hospitals in the city have been designated to treat patients infected with the new virus.

A doctor at Wuhan Tongji Hospital, who requested anonymity, told Al Jazeera that the outbreak has affected treatment for most other ailments.

"Most of the surgeries have been postponed due to the large number of unconfirmed coronavirus cases, (and) we have to use the complete equipment to perform normally basic surgeries, and we simply don't have enough supplies," he said.

"As a result, it is unfortunate that many patients, including cancer patients, are not receiving adequate treatment."

Other patients struggling to obtain medical treatment include people who need dialysis for late stage kidney disease.

Xiaohong Min, a diabetic woman who contracted the coronavirus while also receiving treatment for kidney failure, sent a message to a support group established at WeChat on February 8 saying she did not know "how long,quot; it could last, according to the messages seen by Al Jazeera.

The group, one of those who have appeared in the application, is called "patients without pneumonia seeking help,quot; and includes about 200 people.

It was not the coronavirus that was killing her, according to the 42-year-old woman, who described her symptoms as mild. She said she feared for her life because no hospital could give her dialysis treatment.

"No hospital accepts patients infected with coronavirus, except the designated hospitals, but all are so full and I have been waiting six days to be hospitalized," Min wrote to the group.

"My pneumonia symptoms are not severe, but because I haven't had dialysis for so long, the toxin has accumulated in my body for almost a week, and I haven't eaten for four days … I don't even need to get into the hospitals; I only need dialysis once and that will help me spend another three or four days. "

After almost nine days without dialysis, Min said Tuesday that he had finally received treatment for his kidneys at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital.

Medical workers at several hospitals in Wuhan told Al Jazeera that there were a large number of dialysis patients who had not received adequate treatment since the coronavirus outbreak.

"I have been constantly trying to link my patients with other hospitals after our dialysis center was closed due to the outbreak," said Ling Ding, chief nurse at the dialysis center at Wuhan Hanyang Hospital. "But all places are full, so it is an incredibly difficult situation."

Waiting for a miracle

Al Jazeera contacted the Wuhan health commission for comments, but the authorities had not responded at the time of publication.

Jianhua Wang, deputy medical director of the department of nephrology at Wuhan Central Hospital, told Al Jazeera that "the government had closed dialysis centers in all hospitals designated to treat patients with fever in order to avoid cross infection,quot; .

He added: "We are aware of the large number of patients on dialysis and we are working 24 hours to make sure they receive treatment and minimize the risk of infection."

The decision to close public transport has also affected people with chronic diseases who need regular medication, including people with conditions such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) .

"I haven't been able to get my medications for three days due to the suspension of public transportation, and I don't know where I could get them," wrote one person with HIV in a WeChat group using the The pseudonym of Xiaohui.

People with underlying conditions are also those most vulnerable to the virus, and WeChat groups are a way to find the medical, emotional or financial support they need.

"When a grain of ash from that time falls on a person's shoulder, it becomes a mountain," he told Al Jazeera Shing Di, who started the group where Min published his plea, citing an old Chinese saying. "People are suffering and not only is it not ethical but it is also impossible for me to look the other way."

While Min was finally able to receive dialysis, the patient with leukemia Wan Ruyi continues to wait.

"Ruyi is too weak to be transported now," said his mother.

"But we are still waiting. I expect a miracle because Ruyi is very young and has many dreams. We cannot let her die."