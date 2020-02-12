CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Celtic has moved 10 points away from the Rangers on top of the Scottish Premier League. They beat Hearts 5-0 at Celtic Park, while the Rangers lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock.

West Brom has advanced six points at the top of the Championship after beating Reading 2-1. The third place, Fulham, could only draw 1-1 at Millwall.

Borussia Dortmund will demand at least £ 100 million for Jadon Sancho this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in bringing the Premier League to the extreme.

South Africa beat England for a race in an exciting opening match of the T20 series. Jason Roy’s bright 70s of 38 dances and Captain Eoin Morgan’s half-century were not enough for England to reach its 178-race goal.

Anthony Joshua has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder, insisting that his British partner can "hurt or take out,quot; the American.