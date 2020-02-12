Ciara leaves little to the imagination of Russell Wilson in a completely transparent dress: the photos are the epitome of love and family

On Sunday, Diva Ciara decided to walk the red carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, looking like a princess with her husband, Russell Wilson, at her side.

Ciara chose to display her growing baby bump in a bright and dazzling dress that included a matching headdress.

The dress included a suit underneath and a high opening for Ciara to show off her killer legs.

The NFL star looked elegant in a black satin tuxedo. Several photos of the event appeared, and Russell could be seen spoiling his pregnant wife. The mother of two children made sure to cradle her baby in several strokes.

Ciara had many fans who went to social networks to congratulate her incredible appearance.

One person said this: "How is your magnificent body better than the mines, and I have no children?" … Lord, I see what you have done for others … Lord, I have been diligent and firm in your name. … I have to fix my life.

Another sponsor wrote this sweet message: "Look Bey in the last picture,quot; You all have gone crazy with our feelings like this … I will accept it. Omg, 😍 you two are so amazingly beautiful😍 @ciara stay blessed. "

A third user of the social networks declared: “😫😫😫😫❤️ you are absolutely objective !!! Ugh Congratulations CiCi … you take your little babies Oh, very well, I'm so proud of your growth that I can see your happiness in the smile you give us XO ‘we love you being a bad guy. 🔥🔥 "

A fourth comment read: “Lord, I see what you have done for other people. You are all such a beautiful couple. She looks like the princess❤️ Congratulations to an attractive power couple🙌

Lovely girl that weighs little, it suits you and your hair 🔥 ".

This sponsor wrote: “This is a sure goal! People constantly talk about Russell being the kind of man we overlook … but hunnie, they were blind. Won!!!! Come on girl. "

This observer revealed: “This photo is very romantic. I can feel the love through my phone. no one is going to overlook a man like him for sure ❤❤. Frame this image. It's awesome and awesome. "

Ciara has inspired many women recently. What do you think about the dress?



