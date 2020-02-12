Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Beyonce for being "so nervous,quot; around her

%MINIFYHTMLaeb072c31ff23d86247ef345ccd8776811% %MINIFYHTMLaeb072c31ff23d86247ef345ccd8776812%

Chrissy Teigen is a great Beyonce fan to the point that she gets nervous around her! That said, apparently this happened while I was at the party after the Oscars of Bey and Jay and wanted to explain why I could have acted so strangely and impacted the party.

The model went to social networks yesterday to apologize to her idol for watching her at the party, revealing that she was too nervous to talk.

She published a clip that showed her husband, John Legend giving him a loving kiss, but in the caption, he addressed Queen Bey.

The message says: & @ 39; @Beyonce, if there is any, anyway you are reading this, please, I know that I am looking at you and I do not speak because I am really nervous to say something stupid, but we love you and we thank you a lot! !!

It is very reassuring to see that even stars like Chrissy, who is known for being very frank and safe, are sometimes hit by the stars.

Beyonce and Jay Z's party was full of celebrities from list A and some of them also turned to their online platforms to mention how much they love Beyonce.

In fact, Reese Witherspoon made it very clear that "only @beyonce could get me out of the house after 11 p.m.".

Alongside this joke, the actress also posted a photo of her glamorous and luxurious look for the night, which was an impressive silver Dolce and Gabbana dress and matching heels.

The full list of famous party goers is unknown, but as mentioned earlier, some of them were too excited to be at Beyonce's party to keep the secret.

Another one is Rihanna, who also shared her look online.

The beautiful singer wore a black dress by Alexandre Vauthier, complemented by a pair of heels of strips and jewels from Messika Paris and Vegetables.



