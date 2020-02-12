Chris Brown debuts massive face tattoo

I looked now!
On Tuesday, the world watched more closely Chris BrownIt's the newest tattoo, and let's say it's hard to miss. For his latest addition, the rapper "No Guidance,quot; tattooed the Nike Air Jordan 3 shoe on the right side of his face, which is placed under the small ink he received from the logo of his clothing brand Black Pyramid.
Brown enlisted with celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, also known as Joaquin Lopez, who shared the new father's tattoo on his Instagram account. "More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," Lopez wrote. "Here is this Jordan shoe I made recently, @blackpyramidofficial." In 2018, the duo joined forces for the first time to create the Darth Vader tattoo that Brown has on his stomach, which seems to cover up some of the old pieces of the rapper "Undecided."
But this was not the first time that the ink made its debut. For the 2020 Grammy, Brown proudly displayed his tattoo while walking the red carpet with his 5-year-old daughter. Royalty.
In a recent Instagram post, Brown can be seen wearing his new ink while laughing with his friend and fellow rapper Gashi. Cunningly showing the Air Jordan tattoo, the musicians stand ironically in a room full of iconic shoes. He captioned the photo: "Music has a way of making people smile."
Over the years, Brown has made known his love for Air Jordan shoes. As an avid collector of the fan favorite shoe, he has been seen wearing it on several occasions and, sometimes, treats fans to take a look at his impressive collection on social networks.
Before his tattoo on his face, the most shocking ink of rapper "Kiss Kiss,quot; was his huge Venus de Milo tattoo that was made on the back of his head in 2015. With most of his body occupied by tattoos, it seems that Brown's face is now becoming a canvas for future inks.
These days, the best Hollywood tattoos have become much sought after. Post MaloneThe face is where most of the rapper's famous inks live, his "Always Tired,quot; tattoo being the most noticeable. And recently Cindy Crawfordson of Presley Gerber He joined the team of facial tattoos with one of his own. On Friday, the 20-year-old received the word "misunderstood,quot; on the cheek.
