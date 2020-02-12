Chris Brown debuts massive face tattoo

I looked now!

On Tuesday, the world watched more closely Chris BrownIt's the newest tattoo, and let's say it's hard to miss. For his latest addition, the rapper "No Guidance,quot; tattooed the Nike Air Jordan 3 shoe on the right side of his face, which is placed under the small ink he received from the logo of his clothing brand Black Pyramid.

Brown enlisted with celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, also known as Joaquin Lopez, who shared the new father's tattoo on his Instagram account. "More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," Lopez wrote. "Here is this Jordan shoe I made recently, @blackpyramidofficial." In 2018, the duo joined forces for the first time to create the Darth Vader tattoo that Brown has on his stomach, which seems to cover up some of the old pieces of the rapper "Undecided."

But this was not the first time that the ink made its debut. For the 2020 Grammy, Brown proudly displayed his tattoo while walking the red carpet with his 5-year-old daughter. Royalty.