China GP postponed: What happens now?

What are the chances that the Shanghai race will be rescheduled later in 2020? And is there any threat to the inaugural Vietnam GP? Sky Sports talks to F1 chief Chase Carey about the postponement of the Chinese GP







F1 president Chase Carey has said Sky sports It would be "challenging,quot; to reschedule the Chinese GP later in 2020 if the threat of the coronavirus decreases but it is optimistic that other events in the region, including the inaugural Vietnam GP, will not be affected.

This year's race in Shanghai will now not take place as scheduled in mid-April due to the outbreak of a virus that has claimed more than 1,100 lives in the country.

F1 has said it will see if the Chinese round can be rescheduled later in the year if the situation improves, but Carey acknowledged that this could still be complicated.

"We've been looking at things," Carey said. Sky sports news at a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"We will work with our Chinese partner, they are a good partner and a valuable partner, we will discuss with them the options.

"It is a challenge at this time to try to discover how to fit it into a tight calendar that is quite full, and realistically we still don't know how this develops."

"Until you really know how this develops, it's hard to say what is possible and what isn't."

What about Vietnam?

China had been scheduled to follow the first Vietnam GP on this year's calendar, with the new street event in Hanoi taking place on April 5.

There have been 15 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in Vietnam.

When asked if there were doubts about the feasibility of competing in Hanoi, plus the other two Asian F1 rounds later in the Singapore and Japan season, Carey said: "We have been in touch with all of our promoters and at this time all it is improving.

"Everyone is dealing with this real time. At this point, in all these places, the number of infected people is still very small, but we have to see how it looks as we move forward."

"So at this moment we hope that they have overcome it, certainly in those places, they have implemented protections and have taken steps to get ahead. We have to see where this develops." But certainly at this point everything in those places is moving forward. "

How easy is to reprogram the races?

F1 was preparing for the longest season in its 70-year history this year, 22 races, with those events around the world taking place in the space of 38 weekends.

Therefore, any attempt to reschedule a career in China would be full of difficulties with few free spaces available without accumulating events or extending the season.

Arif Rahimov, executive director of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​said Sky sports news: "Reprogramming is practically impossible with 22 races. It is a very small possibility to reschedule any race in the same year.

"In the old days, when there were half of the races on the calendar (as there are now), it would have been much easier. I know that Formula 1 is struggling every year to build the calendar and once they make it unique, Ideal formula to put all the races in place and make sure that nobody is too unhappy, it is really difficult to change things.

"This year we have consecutive triples and all kinds of things that happen on the calendar, so I don't think much more stress can be added."