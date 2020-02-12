Child born with facial paralysis expresses himself through music – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3f4fcca8c7fd6b5de802646e34bc2d3f11% %MINIFYHTML3f4fcca8c7fd6b5de802646e34bc2d3f12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Litchfield has 6,600 residents. Among them is a second grade student who stands out in many ways. Just ask your teacher.

"He is an excellent reader," said teacher Audrey Webster.

%MINIFYHTML3f4fcca8c7fd6b5de802646e34bc2d3f13% %MINIFYHTML3f4fcca8c7fd6b5de802646e34bc2d3f14%

Just ask your friends.

%MINIFYHTML3f4fcca8c7fd6b5de802646e34bc2d3f15% %MINIFYHTML3f4fcca8c7fd6b5de802646e34bc2d3f16%

"He is intelligent, kind, cares about other people and is really willing to try new things," said classmate Addison Minton.

But there is another reason why Liam stands out. As happy as he, you wouldn't know it by his face.

Liam can't smile. You have a rare disease that affects two out of every million people.

"The first time I was going to take his picture, and he said: 'Mrs. Webster, just wait. And he fixed that smile. Although in that camera, the smile didn't seem to be as big as what you and I could do. It was bigger than you and I could do, "Webster said." He fixed that little side and said, "I'm ready now."

When Liam was born at the Mayo Clinic, her parents quickly noticed her lack of emotion.

"I remember that Liam was only a couple of days old and Kole asked the nurse:" When are you going to smile? "" Said mother Marissa Kraushaar.

At 10 days of age, he was diagnosed with Moebius syndrome, a neurological condition that was probably caused by a blood clot in the uterus. It occurs differently in different people.

"For him, it would be a facial paralysis, he can't move his eyes laterally, the feet of the stick, and his speech is probably our biggest challenge," Marissa said. "He can't really move his tongue and lips."

Liam is reputed to be kind to everyone, but not everyone has been to him.

"I've seen people make fun of him and laugh at him," Minton said. "The fact that it is different does not mean that you should treat it differently."

Liam can't blink, so his eyes turn on his head to cool down.

"When you're looking, it's just a blank stare, you know, something is going on," said Father Kole Kraushaar. "I can understand how children take it the wrong way."

Although you can't use your face to get excited, you can use your hands to express yourself.

"There is no instrument I can't play," said Liam.

And ivory is where it thrives.

"I told his mother from the beginning and said:" One day I see him as a great improvisation pianist and composing his own music, "said piano teacher Margaret Schlisner.

"You can tell how the piano is playing what you are feeling, you know, if you really listen," Marissa said.

So, although Liam stands out, he has found his own way of living in harmony.

"The fact that it looks different does not mean it is different, because it is the same as us," said Minton.

There is no cure for the rare disorder. Advocates will press for more research at a national conference in Minneapolis this summer.

Liam's family wanted to share their trip with the hope that we can all focus less on how others look.