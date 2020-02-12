Charges: Dennis Babcock threatened to kill the bartender and the police assaulted in Lino Lakes after he was rejected alcohol – Up News Info

A man from Lino Lakes allegedly threatened people in a bar and assaulted a police officer after the bartender refused to serve him last Friday.

Dennis Louis Babcock Jr., 38, has been charged with threats of violence, fourth-degree assault and property damage, according to court documents filed in Anoka County.

A criminal complaint says that Lino Lakes Police Department agents were sent to The Tavern On Main on February 7 on reports of a messy man who was furious, very intoxicated and threatened to "kill the waiter and burn the place." .

The police learned that he had taken off his shirt before grabbing a client by the neck and shaking him.

When the officers met Babcock, he immediately turned around and put his hands behind his back. Then, when an officer tried to handcuff him, police say he pulled away and started screaming. He was taken to the ground while continuing to resist arrest.

Police officers were able to get Babcock out of the bar, where he allegedly told them to "rot in hell," before kicking a police officer in the knee and causing an inch of abrasion, according to court documents.

After being placed inside a patrol car, police say he kicked the car door and folded it out about a quarter of an inch.

As of Wednesday, Babcock is no longer in custody in the Anoka County jail. You must return to court on March 12.