Championship highlights and summary: West Brom moves six clear points | Soccer news





Kyle Bartley scored the winner for West Brom in Reading

West Brom extended its lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to six points with a 2-1 victory at the table reading.

Albion dominated most of the first half, but he needed a 26-minute tie from Matheus Pereira to cancel George Puscas' first game for Reading a penalty.

Kyle Bartley, who had conceded the previous kick, gave Albion the lead four minutes after the break and the visitors were quite comfortable for the rest of the game.

Fulham I lost the opportunity to go to the places of automatic promotion, since they had a 1-1 draw for Millwall in the den.

Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of the visitors at close range after only three minutes, but they were controlled almost immediately by a controversial attack by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Jed Wallace had the opportunity to put Millwall ahead of the penalty spot midway through the first half, but shot over the crossbar, while Fulham almost snatched a winner in the final seconds when Neeskens Kebano led a corner to the crossbar.

Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen were on target as promotional pursuers Preston secured a 2-0 victory in Prime.

Preston Chief Alex Neil's first visit to Bet365 Stadium since he rejected Stoke's advances earlier this season turned out to be positive as his team closed the gap in automatic places to three points.

Nahki Wells scored his first goal for Bristol City while retaining an energetic return of Derby to claim an exciting 3-2 victory at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took a 38-minute lead when Niclas Eliasson's deep shot from the right was fired by Jay Dasilva for Wells to score his first start for the Robins with a powerful header.

It was 2-0 just before the break, as Derby found himself wanting again in the air. Famara Diedhiou's header from a corner on the right was blocked, but central Filip Benkovic rushed to nod home.

The Rams did not learn their lesson and Ashley Williams headed for another Eliasson crossing for Diedhiou to fly home a third after 58 minutes.

It seemed that everything was over, but three minutes later, Martyn Waghorn dove to head home with a cross from Max Lowe and cast a spell.

of intense pressure from Derby. Chris Martin played at home a low center of Tom Lawrence in the 82nd minute to establish a frantic ending in which Lawrence had a deflected shot saved by City goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Elsewhere, the goals of Josh Murphy, Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson secured Cardiff a comfortable 3-0 victory in Huddersfieldand the goal of James Collin to Luton I saw them hit Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 and jump off the bottom of the table.