Celtic 5-0 Hearts

Celtic took a massive step toward nine straight titles with a throbbing Ladbrokes victory in the Premier League 5-0 over Hearts when the Rangers crashed into Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham opened the scoring for the home team in the half-hour mark with a drive, with goals in the second half of defender Christopher Jullien, midfielder Callum McGregor, substitute Ryan Christie and defender Jozo Simunovic completing the route.

To Jambos' substitute, Marcel Langer, Willie Collum showed him a direct red later for a foul on Hoops captain Scott Brown.

Parkhead cheered loudly when news of Killie's second goal came in his 2-1 victory over the Rangers who were in second place, with Steven Gerrard's team now 10 points behind the champion, albeit with a game in hand .

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Celtic journey to face Aberdeen on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Football; Start at 12pm. Hearts welcome Hamilton on Saturday at 3pm.