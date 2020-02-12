Celebrities honor Kobe Bryant with tattoos – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The world continues to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Some familiar faces are honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers player with a permanent art, and tributes keep coming.

The last person to get a commemorative tattoo of Bryant is rapper The Game.

The rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, joined his tattoo collection with a tattoo on his face in Bryant's honor.

It features a "8,quot; side, a nod to one of Bryant's jersey numbers and Bryant's autograph.

The current Lakers players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, also recently obtained ink, with images of a black mamba, a tribute to Bryant's famous nickname.

Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, revealed a tattoo on his leg in memory of Bryant.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, along with seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in the hills of Calabasas.

They were heading to a basketball game at the former Lakers star's Mamba Sports Academy at Thousand Oaks when the plane crashed in foggy conditions.

No one in the helicopter survived the accident.

Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were also on board.

Christina Mauser's husband posted on Facebook that she died in the helicopter accident. Mauser was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Kobe's daughter attended school.

Sarah Chester and her high school daughter Payton were also aboard the helicopter piloted by Ara Zobayan.

Bryant and Gianna were buried at a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar on February 7, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, shared on Instagram that a celebration of life for the father-daughter couple will take place at the Staples Center on February 24.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the National Transportation Safety Board recently said in a preliminary report that it found no evidence of engine failure.

The full NTSB report will be published anywhere from six to 12 months. To read the preliminary report, click here.