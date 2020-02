The Vatican is ready to reveal whether Pope Francis supports a proposal to allow married men to be ordained as priests in the Catholic Church.

Last year, bishops in the Amazon region voted to relax a norm of celibacy that dates back thousands of years due to the shortage of priests.

%MINIFYHTMLa2719916f0f56eea08a3c9eb42d9daf811% %MINIFYHTMLa2719916f0f56eea08a3c9eb42d9daf812%

But not everyone thinks it will work.

Lucia Newman from Al Jazeera reports from Santiago.