Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, undecided about the future of the quarterback | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLcb3856622319496c956a6c6b12720de011% %MINIFYHTMLcb3856622319496c956a6c6b12720de012%

Newton hopes to stay with Panthers after an "incredible conversation,quot; with the franchise hierarchy.





%MINIFYHTMLcb3856622319496c956a6c6b12720de013% %MINIFYHTMLcb3856622319496c956a6c6b12720de014% Field Marshal Carolina Panthers talked about his future during Super Bowl week

%MINIFYHTMLcb3856622319496c956a6c6b12720de015% %MINIFYHTMLcb3856622319496c956a6c6b12720de016%

The future of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will not be decided until his health is known, says franchise owner David Tepper.

Newton, who appeared twice during the 2019 season while struggling with an injury, is currently recovering from a foot surgery that underwent December.

But the 2015 MVP said he will return "absolutely,quot; with the Panthers in 2020 after being "inspired,quot; by an "incredible conversation,quot; with general manager Marty Hurney, Tepper and new head coach Matt Rhule.

Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl final in 2015

However, Tepper was less certain about the future of the 30-year-old when he talked to reporters in Charlotte, saying: "It's a matter of how healthy you are, your foot and the rest."

"That is still the overwhelming thing number 1. And everything comes from that."

When asked about Newton's claim during Super Bowl week that he would return to the Panthers, Tepper replied: "I'm not a doctor. I've said it a million times. Are you healthy? You're not a doctor.

"So, many different things can happen, but first, are you healthy? Tell me that and we can talk."